What channel is Slavia Prague vs Arsenal? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

The UEFA Europa League returns to the fold with another round of crucial fixtures this week as Arsenal lock horns with Slavia Prague at the Eden Arena on Thursday. Slavia Prague scored a late goal to deny Arsenal a victory in the first leg and will want to pull off an upset in this match.

Slavia Prague have often punched above their weight in the UEFA Europa League and are a difficult team to defeat in their own backyard. The Czech outfit was feisty in the first leg and has a point to prove going into this fixture.

Arsenal have endured an inconsistent season under Mikel Arteta and currently find themselves in ninth place in the Premier League standings. The Gunners thrashed Sheffield United by a 3-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this game.

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal Team News

Slavia Prague have a depleted squad

Slavia Prague

Ondrej Kudela is serving a lengthy ban for racist remarks against his Rangers counterparts and is suspended for this match. David Hovorka is injured and will be unable to play a part in this game. Ondrej Kolar and Ibrahim Traore have made progress with their recoveries, however, and might be able to feature against Arsenal this week.

Injured: David Hovorka, Ondrej Kolar

Doubtful: Ibrahim Traore

Suspended: Ondrej Kudela

Arsenal have a few injury concerns

Arsenal

Arsenal have a few concerns in their defence with David Luiz and Kieran Tierney injured for this game. Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, and Emile Smith Rowe have also carrying niggles but will likely remain available for this match.

Gabriel Magalhaes and Rob Holding are set to hold the fort for Arsenal in defence. The Gunners' youngsters have been exceptional this season and will play a pivotal role for Arsenal this week.

Injured: David Luiz, Kieran Tierney

Doubtful: Martin Odegaard, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Slavia Prague and Arsenal kick off?

India: 16th April 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 15th April 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 15th April 2021, at 8 PM

UEFA handing Ondrej Kudela a 10-match ban after he whispered racist abuse into the ear of Glen Kamara is wildly insufficient.



Players can wear 'respect' on their arms, but without zero tolerance of racist abuse, it stands as an empty gesture. pic.twitter.com/3IQt0GVaEy — Show Racism the Red Card (@SRTRC_England) April 14, 2021

Where and how to watch Slavia Prague vs Arsenal on TV?

India: Sony Ten 1 SD & HD

USA: CBS Sports

UK: BT Sport 1

How to watch live streaming of Slavia Prague vs Arsenal?

India: SonyLIV

USA: Paramount+

UK: BT Sport

