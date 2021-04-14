AS Roma vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Ajax take on AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Ajax are well on their way to yet another Eredivisie title this season and have been excellent under Erik ten Hag. The Dutch giants edged RKC Waalwijk to a 1-0 victory over the weekend and will want to make a statement in this match.

AS Roma have been impressive in the Serie A and have an outside chance of winning the UEFA Europa League this season. The Italian outfit managed a 1-0 victory against Bologna last week and will have to be wary of a comeback in this game.

AS Roma vs Ajax Head-to-Head

Ajax and AS Roma have faced each other on only three occasions on the European front in the past. Both teams have managed one victory apiece and will want to seize the initiative this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals last week and ended in a 2-1 victory for AS Roma. Ibanez completed a stunning comeback victory on the day and will play an important role in this game.

AS Roma form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Ajax form guide: W-L-W-W-W

AS Roma vs Ajax Team News

AS Roma have a few injury concerns

AS Roma

Marash Kumbulla and Nicolo Zaniolo are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the game against Ajax this week. Bruno Peres is also serving a suspension at the moment and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Marash Kumbulla, Nicolo Zaniolo

Doubtful: Chris Smalling, Leonardo Spinazzola

Suspended: Bruno Peres

Unavailable: None

Ajax need to win this game

Ajax

With Sebastien Haller unavailable in the Europa League, Dusan Tadic will have to lead the line for Ajax. Noussair Mazraoui, Maarten Stekelenburg, and Daley Blind are nursing injuries and have been sidelined for this match.

Injured: Noussair Mazraoui, Maarten Stekelenburg, Daley Blind

Doubtful: Perr Schuurs

Suspended: Andre Onana

Unavailable: Sebastien Haller

AS Roma vs Ajax Predicted XI

AS Roma Predicted XI (3-4-3): Pau Lopez; Ibanez, Bryan Cristante, Gianluca Mancini; Riccardo Calafiori, Amadou Diawara, Jordan Veretout, Rick Karsdorp; Pedro, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Edin Dzeko

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kjell Scherpen; Nicolas Tagliafico, Lisandro Martinez, Jurrien Timber, Devyne Rensch; Edson Alvarez, Ryan Gravenberch; Davy Klaassen, David Neres, Antony; Dusan Tadic

AS Roma vs Ajax Prediction

Ajax have been exceptional in the league this season but have not been particularly adept at replicating their form on the European front. The Dutch champions are at a disadvantage going into this game and will need to be at their best.

AS Roma have plenty of European experience in their ranks and will want to keep their lead intact this week. Ajax might be able to pull a goal back but are unlikely to overturn the deficit.

Prediction: AS Roma 0-1 Ajax

