What channel is Manchester United vs Granada? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another set of important matches this week as Manchester United take on Granada in the second leg of the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Red Devils eased past their Spanish opponents in the Iberian country last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Granada have slumped after a strong start to the season and currently find themselves in eighth place in the La Liga standings. The Spaniards were no match for Solskjaer's side last week and will need to play out of their skins on Thursday.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have enjoyed an excellent season and are in second place in the Premier League table at the moment. The Red Devils will view the Europa League as an excellent opportunity to win some silverware and cannot afford to underestimate their opponents this week.

Manchester United vs Granada Team News

Manchester United need to win this game

Manchester United

Eric Bailly has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be excluded from the squad. Anthony Martial and Phil Jones are also injured and have been ruled out of this match.

With Daniel James and Marcus Rashford also doubtful for this game, Solskjaer will have to use all the resources at his disposal in this encounter. Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, and Harry Maguire are suspended and will have to be replaced against Granada.

Injured: Eric Bailly, Anthony Martial, Phil Jones

Doubtful: Daniel James, Marcus Rashford

Suspended: Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire

Granada have a depleted squad

Granada

Neyder Lozano, Quini, and Luis Milla are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Alberto Soro is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Granada rely heavily on star striker Roberto Soldado and the veteran will have to step up to the plate in this game. Yan Eteki and Domingos Duarte are serving suspensions at the moment and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Neyder Lozano, Quini, Luis Milla

Doubtful: Alberto Soro

Suspended: Yan Eteki, Domingos Duarte

At what time does the match between Manchester United and Granada kick off?

India: 16th April 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 15th April 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 15th April 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Manchester United vs Granada on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

USA: Galavision, Unimas, TUDN

UK: BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate

How to watch live streaming of Granada vs Manchester United?

India: SonyLIV

USA: Paramount+

UK: BT Sport

