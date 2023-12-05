Marseille vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th December 2023

Marseille are set to play Lyon at the Orange Vélodrome on Wednesday in Ligue 1.

Marseille come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Rennes in their most recent league game. Goals from striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Moroccan midfielder Azzedine Ounahi secured the win for Marseille, who had Senegal international Iliman Ndiaye sent off in the second-half.

Lyon, on the other hand, lost 3-2 to Lens in their most recent league game. A goal from winger Wesley Said and a brace from Polish winger Przemyslaw Frankowski sealed the deal for Lens, who had striker Florian Sotoca sent off late in the second-half. Irish centre-back Jack O'Brien scored the goals for Lyon.

Marseille vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 33 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Lyon have won 15 games, lost seven and drawn 11.

Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has managed five goal contributions in 10 league starts for Marseille this season.

Moroccan midfielder Azzedine Ounahi has scored two goals in six league starts for Marseille this season.

Striker Alexandre Lacazette has scored three goals in nine league starts for Lyon this season.

Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah has managed two goal contributions in seven league starts for Lyon this season.

Marseille vs Lyon Prediction

Marseille are currently 9th in the league, and have won one of their last five league games. They have endured a poor campaign so far, and manager Gennaro Gattuso has his work cut out. Marcelino only lasted seven games as manager this season, and Gattuso has been brought in to provide some stability.

They have won only four of their 13 league games so far, and and let go of players like Alexis Sanchez and Matteo Guendouzi in the summer. Fans are not very happy with the happenings at the club either.

Lyon, on the other hand, are in an abysmal state. They lie at the bottom of the league table, having won only one league game so far this season. They are six points behind 15th-placed Strasbourg, and recently sacked manager Fabio Grosso. One of France's most iconic and successful football clubs, Lyon need to find some way to recover form and get some points on the board.

A close game is on the cards, with both clubs struggling with their own issues. A draw seems likely.

Prediction: Marseille 1-1 Lyon

Marseille vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Draw

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Lyon to score first- yes