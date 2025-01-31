Marseille vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | February 2, 2025

Marseille will invite Lyon to the Stade Vélodrome in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The hosts have enjoyed a good run of form in Ligue 1 this season, where they are second with 37 points while Lyon are sixth with 30 points.

Marseille have seen a drop in form, going winless in three games. They lost 2-0 at local rivals Nice in Ligue 1 last week, their first league defeat since November.

Lyon have also endured a poor run of form, going winless in six games. They drew 1-1 with Nantes in Ligue 1 last week. Ernest Nuamah, assisted by Nicolás Tagliafico, gave them the lead in the 10th minute before Mostafa Mohamed equalised for Nantes in the 90th minute.

Lyon played out another 1-1 draw in their home meeting against Ludogorets in the UEFA Europa League in midweek. Corentin Tolisso broke the deadlock in the 54th minute before Dinis Almeida pulled Ludogorets level in the 77th minute.

Marseille vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The Choc des Olympiques rivals have met 125 times across competitions, with Lyon leading 43-40.

Both teams registered home wins in Ligue 1 last season. Marseille won 3-2 away in the reverse fixture in September.

Lyon are winless in three away games in Ligue 1 and have scored in five of their last six away league games.

Both teams have conceded 23 goals in 19 league games this season. Marseille have outscored Lyon 40-30.

Marseille vs Lyon Prediction

Marseille saw their unbeaten streak in Ligue 1 end after seven games last week. They failed to score for the first time since October but are unbeaten in four Ligue 1 home games without keeping a clean sheet.

Valentin Carboni, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Amine Harit and Faris Moumbagna remain sidelined with injuries. Chancel Mbemba, Bamo Meite and Ismael Kone aren't in contention to start.

Lyon, meanwhile, have played four consecutive draws and have won just one of their last six Ligue 1 away games, scoring eight goals. They have failed to score in their last two away outings against Marseille.

Boss Paulo Fonseca will be without Malick Fofana due to a hip injury. Alexandre Lacazette and Nemanja Matic, who started from the bench against Ludogorets, could start.

Considering the recent form of both teams, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Marseille 1-1 Lyon

Marseille vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

