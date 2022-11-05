Marseille vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | November 6, 2022

Marseille will entertain Lyon at the Stade Velodrome in Ligue 1 action on Sunday (November 6) in the season's first Choc des Olympiques (Clash of the Olympics).

Marseille have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last five league games to slip out of the top four. They avoided a fourth loss in as many games with a 2-2 draw against Strasbourg.

Bamba Dieng and Issa Kabore scored in the first half to give them a two-goal lead, but they conceded twice in the final 15 minutes, including an injury-time equaliser. Marseille were also eliminated from the UEFA Champions League with a 2-1 home loss to Tottenham Hotspur in midweek.

Lyon, meanwhile, have seen an improvement in form, winning their last two games. Alexandre Lacazette scored a 90th-minute winner in their 2-1 win at Montpellier 2-1 last week.

Marseille (24) are fifth in the standings, while Lyon are four points behind them in eighth.

Marseille vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have crossed paths 120 times, with Lyon having a 42-36 lead in wins, while 42 games have ended in draws.

Lyon have lost just once in their last 17 games against Marseille across competitions.

Lyon secured a league double over Marseille last season, winning 2-1 at the Groupama Stadium before beating Lyon 3-0 at home.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in eight of Lyon's last ten Ligue 1 away games.

Both teams have scored 22 goals in 13 league games this season, Marseille have a better defensive record, conceding 11 goals against Lyon's 16.

Marseille vs Lyon Prediction

Marseille are winless across competitions in their last five outings, losing four times. They have failed to score in two of their last four league games.

Les Phoceens have also failed to score in two of their last four home games against Lyon, which doesn't augur well for their victory hopes. Dimitri Payet is yet to make an impact this season, so home fans will hopes he steps up in this derby clash.

Lyon, meanwhile, snapped their six-game winless streak in the league with back-to-back wins and are in good touch at the moment. The visitors have dominated proceedings against their southern rivals in recent meetings and should pile on the misery on Marseille with a narrow win.

Prediction: Marseille 1-2 Lyon

Marseille vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Lyon to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Alexandre Lacazette to score any time - Yes

