Marseille vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29th 2023

Marseille will welcome last-placed Lyon to the Stade Vélodrome in the first edition of the Choc des Olympiques in the Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The hosts fell to a 1-0 away defeat to Nice last week but bounced back to winning ways with a 3-1 win over AEK Athens in the UEFA Europa League. Vitinha, Amine Harit, and Jordan Veretout were on the scoresheet as they moved to the top of the Group B table.

The visitors are the only team without a win after nine games in Ligue 1. In their first game back from the international break, they fell to a 2-1 home loss to Clermont Foot.

With just three points from their first nine games of the season, they have endured their worst start to a Ligue 1 campaign. They have scored just one goal in four away games this season and their struggles are likely to continue in this match.

Marseille vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 122 times in all competitions thus far, with 106 of these meetings coming in Ligue 1. They have contested these games closely, with the visitors having 42 wins to their name and the hosts not far behind with 38 wins while 42 games have ended in draws.

The hosts secured a league double over the visitors in Ligue 1 last season, including a 1-0 home win last November.

Marseille are unbeaten at home across all competitions this season, scoring at least two goals in six of their seven games.

Lyon are winless in their last six away games in Ligue 1, suffering five defeats.

The visitors have the worst attacking record in Ligue 1 this season, scoring just seven times in nine games. They also have the second-worst defensive record, conceding 18 times in nine games.

Marseille vs Lyon Prediction

Les Phocéens have suffered just one defeat in their last 10 home games in Ligue 1, recording six wins. They have just two wins in their last nine home meetings against the visitors, suffering three defeats and failing to score in four games in that period.

They are unbeaten at home in Ligue 1 this season, recording three wins and keeping three clean sheets. Gennaro Gattuso has a few absentees as Pau López, Joaquin Correa, and Samuel Gigot remain sidelined while Leonardo Balerdi is suspended following his red card against Nice last week.

Les Gones have a clean bill of health heading into the match and Nicolás Tagliafico, who was suspended by the team last week, might be in line to make his return. They have failed to score in three of their last five league games while conceding eight times in that period.

The hosts have just one win in their last six league games, in which they have failed to score three times. However, considering the visitors' struggles thus far this season, a narrow win looks to be on the cards for Marseille.

Prediction: Marseille 2-1 Lyon

Marseille vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score or assist any time - Yes