Marseille vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Marseille play host to Monaco in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Velodrome.

Marseille are currently in second place in the league table, while Monaco are lower down in ninth.

Can Marseille keep up their push for a Champions League qualifying spot or will Monaco pull themselves up the table with a win?

Marseille vs Monaco Head-to-Head

A very strong campaign thus far has moved Marseille all the way up into second place, and while they’re not likely to overhaul Paris St. Germain, a Champions League qualifying spot seems to be within their reach.

However, their last two games have been somewhat worrying. Faced with two strugglers in Clermont and Troyes, Marseille would’ve expected to pick up three points.

However, Jorge Sampaoli’s side only managed to claim one, drawing with Troyes last weekend after slumping to defeat against Clermont – leaving them desperate for a win this weekend.

Monaco, meanwhile, have continued to display patchy form in recent weeks as they’ve done all season.

February 5 saw them defeat Lyon in an impressive performance, but they followed that result with two draws against Lorient and Bordeaux, and then slumped to defeat at the hands of Reims last weekend.

Most recently, Monaco fell to defeat at the hands of Nantes after a penalty shoot-out in the Coupe de France semi-finals, robbing them of their first chance of a trophy this season.

The last time these sides met was in September, with Marseille running out 0-2 winners. Overall, Marseille have won three of their last six meetings with Monaco, while Monaco have beaten them twice.

Marseille form guide: W-W-L-W-D

Monaco form guide: W-D-D-L-L

Marseille vs Monaco Team News

Marseille

Marseille currently have no players reported injured or suspended, meaning their squad will be at full strength for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Monaco

Krepin Diatta has been ruled out for the season, while two other players are doubtful for the game, and Jean Lucas is suspended.

Injured: Krepin Diatta

Doubtful: Benoit Badiashile, Aleksandr Golovin

Suspended: Jean Lucas

Marseille vs Monaco Predicted XI

Marseille predicted XI (4-3-3): Pau Lopez, Valentin Rongier, William Saliba, Duje Caleta-Car, Luan Peres, Matteo Guendouzi, Boubacar Kamara, Gerson, Dimitri Payet, Arkadiusz Milik, Bamba Dieng

Monaco predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Alexander Nubel, Vanderson, Axel Disasi, Guillermo Maripan, Caio Henrique, Aurelien Tchouameni, Sofiane Diop, Chrislain Matsima, Kevin Volland, Gelson Martins, Wissam Ben Yedder

Marseille vs Monaco Prediction

This one is tricky to predict given the patchy recent form of both sides. However, it is notable that Marseille’s recent poor performances came after mid-week games – something they haven’t got to deal with here.

Monaco, on the other hand, had to play 120 minutes against Nantes on Wednesday, meaning it’s highly likely that they might come into this match tired.

With that considered, the prediction is a home win.

Prediction: Marseille 2-1 Monaco

