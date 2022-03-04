×
Create
Notifications

Marseille vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Can Marseille pick up a win over Monaco to stay near the top of Ligue 1 this weekend?
Can Marseille pick up a win over Monaco to stay near the top of Ligue 1 this weekend?
Scott M Newman
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 04, 2022 05:05 PM IST
Preview

Sunday sees Marseille play host to Monaco in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Velodrome.

Marseille are currently in second place in the league table, while Monaco are lower down in ninth.

Can Marseille keep up their push for a Champions League qualifying spot or will Monaco pull themselves up the table with a win?

Marseille vs Monaco Head-to-Head

A very strong campaign thus far has moved Marseille all the way up into second place, and while they’re not likely to overhaul Paris St. Germain, a Champions League qualifying spot seems to be within their reach.

However, their last two games have been somewhat worrying. Faced with two strugglers in Clermont and Troyes, Marseille would’ve expected to pick up three points.

However, Jorge Sampaoli’s side only managed to claim one, drawing with Troyes last weekend after slumping to defeat against Clermont – leaving them desperate for a win this weekend.

Monaco, meanwhile, have continued to display patchy form in recent weeks as they’ve done all season.

February 5 saw them defeat Lyon in an impressive performance, but they followed that result with two draws against Lorient and Bordeaux, and then slumped to defeat at the hands of Reims last weekend.

Most recently, Monaco fell to defeat at the hands of Nantes after a penalty shoot-out in the Coupe de France semi-finals, robbing them of their first chance of a trophy this season.

The last time these sides met was in September, with Marseille running out 0-2 winners. Overall, Marseille have won three of their last six meetings with Monaco, while Monaco have beaten them twice.

Marseille form guide: W-W-L-W-D

Monaco form guide: W-D-D-L-L

1️⃣8️⃣ for our 🔟👑 @dimpayet17 has been involved in 18 Olympien goals this season, and we're not done yet. https://t.co/M1AiovgxV5

Marseille vs Monaco Team News

Marseille

Marseille currently have no players reported injured or suspended, meaning their squad will be at full strength for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Monaco

Krepin Diatta has been ruled out for the season, while two other players are doubtful for the game, and Jean Lucas is suspended.

Injured: Krepin Diatta

Doubtful: Benoit Badiashile, Aleksandr Golovin

Suspended: Jean Lucas

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗲́𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗱'𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗻𝘁-𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 ‣ #OMASM📺 Coach @philippe_clemnt et @myron_boadu seront en live aux alentours de 13h15 afin d'aborder la rencontre de dimanche face à Marseille.

Marseille vs Monaco Predicted XI

Marseille predicted XI (4-3-3): Pau Lopez, Valentin Rongier, William Saliba, Duje Caleta-Car, Luan Peres, Matteo Guendouzi, Boubacar Kamara, Gerson, Dimitri Payet, Arkadiusz Milik, Bamba Dieng

Monaco predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Alexander Nubel, Vanderson, Axel Disasi, Guillermo Maripan, Caio Henrique, Aurelien Tchouameni, Sofiane Diop, Chrislain Matsima, Kevin Volland, Gelson Martins, Wissam Ben Yedder

Marseille vs Monaco Prediction

This one is tricky to predict given the patchy recent form of both sides. However, it is notable that Marseille’s recent poor performances came after mid-week games – something they haven’t got to deal with here.

Monaco, on the other hand, had to play 120 minutes against Nantes on Wednesday, meaning it’s highly likely that they might come into this match tired.

With that considered, the prediction is a home win.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Marseille 2-1 Monaco

Edited by Peter P
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी