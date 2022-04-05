Marseille vs PAOK prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

The UEFA Conference League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Marseille and PAOK lock horns in the first of their two-legged quarter-final clash on Thursday.

The Ligue 1 outfit head into the game on a five-match winning streak and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling and place one leg in the semi-finals.

Marseille maintained their fine run of results as they came from behind to claim a 4-2 victory away to Saint-Etienne last Sunday.

They have now won each of their last five games, scoring 14 goals and conceding six since a 1-0 defeat against Monaco on March 6.

Marseille are also on a four-game winning streak in the Conference League, eliminating Qarabag in the playoffs round before seeing off Basel 4-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, PAOK fell to a 2-1 defeat at Panathinaikos in the Greek Super League last time out.

Prior to that, they were on a nine-game unbeaten run, including five consecutive victories.

PAOK are currently second in the Greek Super League standings after picking up 59 points from 29 games.

Marseille vs PAOK Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides and they will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Marseille Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

PAOK Form Guide: D-W-W-W-L

Marseille vs PAOK Team News

Marseille

The French side remain without the services of Arkadiusz Milik and Leonardo Balerdi, who have been ruled out through shoulder and hamstring injuries respectively.

Injured: Arkadiusz Milik, Leonardo Balerdi

Suspended: None

PAOK

Giannis Michailidis picked up an injury in the game against Giannina on March 13 and is out of contention for the visitors.

Injured: Giannis Michailidis

Suspended: None

Marseille vs PAOK Predicted XI

Marseille (4-2-3-1): Pau Lopez; Sead Kolašinac, William Saliba, Duje Caleta-Car, Pol Lirola; Boubacar Kamara; Valentin Rongier; Dimitri Payet, Cengiz Ünder, Amine Harit; Ahmadou Bamba Dieng

PAOK(4-2-3-1): Alexandros Paschalakis; Vierinha, Jose Crespo, Enea Mihaj, Joan Sastre; Theocharis Tsingaras, Jasmin Kurtić; Andrija Živković, Diego Biseswar, Leo Jaba; Chuba Akpom

Marseille vs PAOK Prediction

Marseille head into the game in superb form, winning each of their last five games across all competitions. PAOK, meanwhile, head into the game fresh off the back of seeing their nine-match unbeaten run come to an end and will be looking to quickly return to winning ways.

While we expect them to put up a valiant fight, we predict Marseille will claim the win as they are the superior side on paper.

Prediction: Marseille 2-1 PAOK

Edited by Peter P