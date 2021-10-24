Marseille vs PSG: 5 players to watch out for | Ligue 1 2021-22

In the first Le Classique of the 2021-22 campaign, PSG will face Marseille at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday night.

It's the biggest rivalry in Ligue 1, and always tends to brings out the best in the two teams. PSG returned to winning ways in their previous Ligue 1 outing against Angers after falling to their first league defeat of the season at Rennes earlier this month.

Marseille were also victorious in their previous league outing, recording a 4-1 win over Lorient to end a four-game winless run. They are the second-highest goalscorers behind PSG in the league, having found the back of the net 18 times this season.

PSG have been prolific in front of goal this campaign, scoring 24 times, so they are expected to have a great outing in this game. Lionel Messi scored twice in the Champions League, and this game provides him the perfect opportunity to open his account in Ligue 1.

With bragging rights at stake, there could be great performance from both teams in this game. There are a few highly talented players in the ranks of both teams. On that note, here's a look at the five players to watch out for in this game.

#5 Matteo Guendouzi | Marseille

Matteo Guendouzi has had a great start at Marseille.

Matteo Guendouzi himself found himself on yet another loan spell away from Arsenal, but he has finally hit form with Marseille. The former PSG youth player has flourished in the free-flowing style of play implemented by Jorge Sampaoli at the club.

His abilities were on display in Marseille's 4-1 win over Lorient, where he scored a goal, bagged an assist and his press led to a Lorient own goal. While he has been more involved in the game going forward, he wins the ball more than anyone else does in the team (12).

Guendouzi has a couple of goals and assists in the league this season, and has had a pass accuracy of 91.3% in the league.

#4 Neymar | PSG

Neymar has been included in the PSG squad to face Marseille.

Neymar's involvement in this game was in doubt after he missed the Champions League game against RB Leipzig. But he has recovered well, and is in contention to start against Marseille.

PSG have won eight of their last ten games against Olympique Marseille, who are looking for their first victory at the Velodrome against the capital club in ten years.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Neymar opened up on the injury that almost left him unable to walk after the 2014 World Cup. Neymar opened up on the injury that almost left him unable to walk after the 2014 World Cup. https://t.co/fJD9VqmpAL

Neymar has had a relatively slow start to his campaign, bagging just one goal and two assists in the league. While Messi and Mbappe have clicked well, Neymar is yet to play his best football this season just yet,.

You may also like: 10 football players with the most fans in the world.

Also Read

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav