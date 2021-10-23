Marseille vs PSG - Best combined XI of Le Classique | Ligue 1 2021-22

Marseille and PSG will resume their historic rivalry in the 101st edition of Le Classique in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

With nine victories from ten games this season, Les Parisiens are running away with the league. Against Marseille, they will look to continue their high-flying start to the 2021-22 league campaign. Marseille, meanwhile, are in third with 17 points, and look determined to end their decade-long wait for a league title.

Last season, the away team won both Les Classiques, with Marseille snatching a late 1-0 victory in Paris before going down 2-0 at the Stade Vélodrome in February.

However, a lot has changed since then, with both sides making several valuable additions to their squad as they aim to wrestle the title away from Lille.

Ahead of the much-anticipated kick-off, here's a look at how PSG and Marseille would stack up in a hypothetical combined XI: (Formation: 4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)

Donnarumma will look to keep a clean sheet on his Le Classique debut.

After six incredible years in Serie A with AC Milan, Gianluigi Donnarumma sought newer pastures when he joined PSG on a free transfer this summer. The Italian, coming off triumphant Euro 2020 campaign with the Azzurri, has taken little time to prove his worth to PSG, putting up impressive displays in goal.

Donnarumma has been around the block long enough and accomplished so much that it's easy to forget he is still only 22. It's scary to think that he could only get better.

A world-class goalkeeper, the youngster is also praised for his discipline, concentration, game intelligence and professionalism, in addition to his talismanic displays in goal.

Edited by Bhargav