Marseille vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th February 2023

The Coupe de France is back in action with another round of matches this week as Marseille lock horns with Christophe Galtier's impressive PSG outfit in an important clash at the Stade Velodrome on Wednesday.

Marseille vs PSG Preview

Marseille are currently in second place in the Ligue 1 standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The home side slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Nice over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in exceptional form this season. The Parisian giants edged Toulouse to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Marseille vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have a good historical record against Marseille and have won 47 out of the 103 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Marseille's 33 victories.

PSG are unbeaten in their last five matches against Marseille in all competitions, with their previous defeat in Le Classique coming by a narrow 1-0 margin in a Ligue 1 encounter in September 2020.

PSG have won four of their last five matches against Marseille in all competitions and have won three of these matches by a margin of only one goal.

The last six matches between PSG and Marseille have produced only 10 goals, with the Parisians doing the bulk of the scoring with seven goals to their name.

PSG are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming at the hands of Rennes by a 1-0 margin in a Ligue 1 fixture last month.

Marseille vs PSG Prediction

PSG have flattered to deceive in recent weeks and have a point to prove against their arch-rivals. With Neymar and Kylian Mbappe injured, the Parisians have been heavily dependent on Lionel Messi and will need the talismanic Argentinian to weave his magic yet again this week.

Marseille can pack a punch on their day and have built a robust squad this season. PSG are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Marseille 1-3 PSG

Marseille vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes

