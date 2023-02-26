Marseille vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26th 2023

Marseille will entertain arch-rivals Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Stade Vélodrome in a top-of-the-table Ligue 1 clash on Sunday.

The hosts made it two wins in a row last Sunday as they recorded a 3-2 away win over Toulouse. Thijs Dallinga opened the scoring in the third minute to give Toulouse the lead, but Marseille rallied in the second half.

Goals from Chancel Mbemba, Cengiz Ünder, and Nuno Tavares helped them take a two-goal lead. Ado Onaiwu reduced the deficit to one goal but Toulouse failed to score the equalizing goal.

PSG bounced back well from their three defeats across all competitions as they emerged victorious over Lille in a seven-goal thriller last Sunday. Kylian Mbappe bagged a brace while Lionel Messi scored a last-gasp winner from a perfectly taken free-kick.

Marseille vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 105th edition of Le Classique in competitive games. PSG have been the dominant side in these meetings with 47 wins. The hosts have been able to get the better of the reigning champions 34 times while 23 games have ended in draws.

Marseille have won nine of their last 11 matches in Ligue 1 while the visitors have won eight of their last 11 league games.

Four of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

They met in the Coupe de France round of 16 earlier this month at Sunday's venue, with the hosts recording a 2-1 win.

The hosts have failed to score in three of their last five meetings against PSG.

Marseille are winless at home in Ligue 1 since 2011 and their 2-1 triumph in the Coupe de France was their first home win in all competitions in a decade.

PSG have suffered just three defeats in Ligue 1 this term. All of them have come in their away games in 2023.

The hosts have the third-best attacking record in Ligue 1, scoring 48 goals in 24 games while PSG have the third-best defensive record in the league, conceding 23 goals in 24 games.

Marseille vs PSG Prediction

Les Phocéens have suffered just one defeat across all competitions since October and look to be in good touch at the moment. They have failed to score in three of their last four home games against the visitors but looked solid when they surprised PSG in the Coupe de France game earlier this month and should be able to score at least one goal.

They have won their last three games in all competitions, scoring at least two goals in each of these games. They have picked up just two wins in their last 27 meetings against the visitors.

Les Parisiens have suffered defeats in three of their last four away games in Ligue 1 and will be looking to break that run. They will aim to avenge their defeat in the Coupe de France earlier this month and are expected to produce a strong display.

Considering PSG's dominance in their recent games against the hosts, we expect them to avoid a defeat here. Marseille have seen an upturn in form in recent games and should be able to hold the league leaders to a draw.

Prediction: Marseille 2-2 PSG

Marseille vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes