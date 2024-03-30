Marseille vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31, 2024

Marseille entertain arch-rivals Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Stade Velodrome in Ligue 1 on Sunday (March 31).

The hosts suffered consecutive defeats before the international break. They lost to Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League before losing 2-0 ata Rennes in Ligue 1 later in the week.

PSG, meanwhile, are unbeaten in 24 games across competitions and registered consecutive wins before the international break. In their previous outing, they beat Montpellier 6-2, with Kylian Mbappe bagging a hat-trick.

They are atop the league table, with a 12-point lead over second-placed Brest. PSG lead seventh-placed Marseille by 20 points.

Marseille vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 106 times across competitions, with PSG leading 50-35.

PSG are unbeaten in last six league meetings against Marseille, winning five and keeping as many clean sheets.

Marseille are unbeaten at home across competitions this season and have won their last two home games with a 6-1 aggregate score.

PSG are unbeaten in 10 away meetings against Marseille in Ligue 1, keeping four straight clean sheets.

The Parisians are unbeaten in 16 games across competitions in 2024, their best start to a year since 1994.

Marseille vs PSG Prediction

Marseille have had back-to-back losses for the first time since October. Nonetheless, they have had four consecutive wins at home across competitions, scoring 13 goals and conceding twice.

They have two wins against the Parisians since 2011, with one of them coming in the Coupe de France last season. Head coach Jean-Louis Gasset has a few injury concerns. Jonathan Clauss, Pape Gueye, Ismaïla Sarr, Ulisses Garcia and Bamo Meite were injured during the international break.

The Parisians, meanwhile, are in great goalscoring form, scoring 13 times in four games. Head coach Luis Enrique welcomes back Marco Asensio from an injury, but Marquinhos and Milan Skriniar remain doubtful. Bradley Barcola was injured during the international break and is the latest name on the treatment table.

The two teams are set to play in front of a sold-out stadium and a record crowd is expected. The Parisians head into the game in great form and should capitalize on Marseille's injury crisis to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Marseille 1-2 PSG

Marseille vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score or assist any time - Yes