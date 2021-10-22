Marseille vs PSG prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG are back in action with another crucial Ligue 1 fixture this weekend as they take on Marseille at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday. The two French giants share an intriguing rivalry and will want to win this game.

Marseille are in third place in the Ligue 1 standings and have shown improvement under Jorge Sampaoli. The hosts held Lazio to a 0-0 stalemate this week and will want to take it up a notch on Sunday.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been excellent this year. Lionel Messi inspired the Parisians to a 3-2 victory against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League and will want to add to his goal tally against Marseille.

Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 @OM_English "We are 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙮 for this game. The atmosphere will be special, everyone will watch this game. But all games are important and there are 3 points on the line in the end. We have to 𝙛𝙤𝙘𝙪𝙨 on that."💬 𝑽𝒂𝒍𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒏 𝑹𝒐𝒏𝒈𝒊𝒆𝒓 on #OMPSG

Marseille vs PSG Head-to-Head

PSG have an excellent record against Marseille and have won 31 out of 53 matches played between the two teams. Marseille have managed 12 victories against PSG and will be intent on improving their record against their arch-rivals.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for PSG. Kylian Mbappe found the back of the net on the day and will want to have a similar impact this weekend.

Marseille form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-L-D-W

PSG form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-W-W-W

Marseille vs PSG Team News

Marseille need to win this game

Marseille

Marseille have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to field their best team in this fixture. The hosts are unlikely to make drastic changes to their line-up against PSG.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSG have a strong squad this season

PSG

Neymar, Sergio Ramos, and Leandro Paredes are struggling with their fitness at the moment and might not feature in this game. Angel Di Maria was rested against RB Leipzig and should be able to start this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Neymar, Sergio Ramos, Leandro Paredes

Suspended: None

Marseille vs PSG Predicted XI

Marseille Predicted XI (3-4-3): Pau Lopez; Alvaro Gonzalez, Luan Peres, William Saliba; Pape Gueye, Luis Henrique, Boubacar Kamara, Cengiz Under; Dimitri Payet, Gerson, Bamba Dieng

PSG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Abdou Diallo, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi; Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti; Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

Marseille vs PSG Prediction

PSG have built one of the best squads in Europe this season and will be intent on winning a historic treble. The French behemoths already have a nine-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 and will be confident ahead of this match.

Marseille have put their phase of turmoil behind them and will look to prove their mettle against France's most dangerous team. PSG are the better side on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Marseille 1-3 PSG

