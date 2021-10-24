Marseille vs PSG: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with a high-profile fixture this weekend as PSG lock horns with Marseille at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday. PSG have built an exceptional squad this season and will have a point to prove in this fixture.

Marseille are in third place in the Ligue 1 standings and have shown tremendous improvement under Jorge Sampaoli over the past year. Les Phoceens gave a good account of themselves against Lazio in the UEFA Europa League and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this game.

PSG, on the other hand, hold a staggering nine-point lead at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Parisians do have a few problems to solve, however, and will need to be wary of an upset going into this match.

Marseille vs PSG Team News

Marseille need to win this game

Marseille

Marseille have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to field their best team in this fixture. The hosts are unlikely to make drastic changes to their line-up against PSG.

Dimitri Payet can be a handful on his day and will lead the line alongside Gerson and Bamba Dieng this weekend. Alvaro Gonzalez has a history against PSG and will have his work cut out for him against Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSG have a strong squad this season

PSG

Neymar, Sergio Ramos, and Leandro Paredes are struggling with their fitness at the moment and might not feature in this game. Angel Di Maria was rested against RB Leipzig and should be able to start this match.

Lionel Messi is in search of his first Ligue 1 goal and will be intent on finding the back of the net against PSG's arch-rivals. Gianluigi Donnarumma was benched against RB Leipzig and should get a start against Marseille.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Neymar, Sergio Ramos, Leandro Paredes

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Marseille and PSG kick off?

India: 25th October 2021, at 12:15 AM

USA: 24th October 2021, at 2:45 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 1:45 PM (Central Standard Time), 11:45 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 24th October 2021, at 7:45 PM

Where and how to watch Marseille vs PSG on TV?

India: TV5Monde Asie, Colors

USA: Fanatiz, beIN Sports USA

UK: BT Sport 2

How to watch live streaming of Marseille vs PSG?

India: Voot Select, TV5Monde Asie-Pacifique, JioTV

USA: beIN Sports

UK: BT Sport

