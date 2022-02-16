Marseille vs Qarabag prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-2022

The UEFA Europa Conference League returns to action in midweek and will see Marseille lock horns with Qarabag at the Orange Velodrome Stadium on Thursday.

The French outfit head into the game unbeaten at home in six consecutive outings and will look to keep this fine form going.

Marseille returned to winning ways last Sunday as they edged out Metz 2-1 in round 24 of Ligue 1.

Prior to that, they were dumped out of the Coupe de France courtesy of a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Nice.

Marseille dropped to the Conference League after finishing third in Group E of the Europa League with seven points from six games.

Meanwhile, Qarabag progressed to the knockout stages of the competition after finishing runners-up in Group H with 11 points from six games.

They head into Thursday’s game fresh off the back of an emphatic 6-0 win over Kesla in the second leg of their Azerbaijan Cup encounter.

Qarabag have now won each of their most recent three games in all competitions while they are unbeaten in their last four.

Marseille vs Qarabag Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the sides and they will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a high.

Marseille Form Guide: W-L-W-L-W

Qarabag Form Guide: L-D-W-W-W

Marseille vs Qarabag Team News

Marseille

The French outfit boast a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Qarabag

Badavi Hüseynov, Jaime Romero and Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev are all recuperating from injuries and are out of contention for the visitors.

Injured: Badavi Hüseynov, Jaime Romero, Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev

Suspended: None

Marseille vs Qarabag Predicted XI

Marseille predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Pau Lopez, Pol Lirola, Leonardo Balerdi, William Saliba, Duje Caleta-Car; Matteo Guendouzi, Boubacar Kamara, Gerson, Dimitri Payet, Arkadiusz Milik, Cengiz Under

Qarabag Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luka Gugeshashvili; Marko Vešović, Rahil Mammadov, Kevin Medina, Toral Bayramov; Richard Almeida, Ismayil Ibrahimli; Kady, Filip Ozobić, Abdellah Zoubir; Ramil Sheydaev

Marseille vs Qarabag Prediction

The Azerbaijan outfit are currently in fine form, claiming three wins from their last three outings, and will look to stun their hosts. However, Marseille have been impressive at home in recent weeks and we predict they will come away with all three points as they boast a superior and more experienced squad.

Prediction: Marseille 2-0 Qarabag

Edited by Peter P