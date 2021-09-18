Marseille vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Marseille take on Rennes on Sunday. Both teams can be impressive on their day and will want to win this game.

Marseille are in third place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have been impressive this season. Les Dogues eased past Monaco by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Rennes, on the other hand, have struggled this season and are in 11th place in the league table. The away side suffered a shock 2-0 defeat against Reims last weekend and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

Marseille vs Rennes Head-to-Head

Marseille have an impressive record against Rennes and have won 20 out of 45 matches played between the two teams. Rennes have managed 11 victories against Marseille and will need to be at their best on Sunday.

The previous match between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Marseille. Rennes were not at their best on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Marseille form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-D-W

Rennes form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-D-W-D

Marseille vs Rennes Team News

Marseille need to win this game

Marseille

Leonardo Balerdi has served his suspension and will be available for selection this weekend. Arkadiusz Milik is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Arkadiusz Milik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rennes have a point to prove

Rennes

Martin Terrier is currently injured and will be unable to play a part against Marseille on Sunday. Jonas Martin and Romain Salin are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Martin Terrier

Doubtful: Jonas Martin, Romain Salin, Jeremy Doku

Suspended: None

Marseille vs Rennes Predicted XI

Marseille Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pau Lopez; Leonardo Balerdi, Duje Caleta-Car, William Saliba; Pape Gueye, Pol Lirola, Boubacar Kamara, Matteo Guendouzi, Konrad de la Fuente; Dimitri Payet, Gerson

Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfred Gomis; Birger Meling, Nayef Aguerd, Loic Bade, Hamari Traore; Baptiste Santamaria, Flavien Tait, Benjamin Bourigeaud; Serhou Guirassy, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Gaetan Laborde

Marseille vs Rennes Prediction

Marseille have made a few important signings this summer and will be intent on Champions League qualification this season. The likes of Dimitri Payet and Konrad de la Fuente can be lethal on their day and will be intent on finding the back of the net this weekend.

Rennes are perfectly capable of pulling off a positive result and will want to step up on Sunday. Marseille are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Marseille 3-1 Rennes

