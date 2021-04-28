Marseille vs Strasbourg prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Strasbourg take on Marseille at the Stade Velodrome on Friday. Marseille have improved in recent weeks and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Strasbourg are in 15th place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have endured a difficult campaign. The away side suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Nantes last weekend and cannot afford another slip-up in this fixture.

Marseille, on the other hand, currently find themselves in sixth place in the league table and have recovered from a slow start to the season. Les Phoceens eased past Reims in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this game.

“At OM, you have to adapt your principles because the club is bigger than anyone’s philosophy: its history has constructed it into what it is. In Marseille, we have to be aggressive, supportive, collective and passionate."



Marseille vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head

Marseille have an excellent record against Strasbourg and have won six games out of 10 matches played between the two teams. Strasbourg have managed only one victory against Marseille and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Marseille. Strasbourg gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to do a better job this weekend.

Marseille form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-D-W-L

Strasbourg form guide in Ligue 1: L-D-L-W-L

Marseille vs Strasbourg Team News

Marseille need to win this game

Marseille

Duje Caleta-Car has served his suspension in the league and will be available for selection in this game. Jordan Amavi and Hiroki Sakai are injured and are ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Jordan Amavi, Hiroki Sakai

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Strasbourg need to win this game. Image Source: Transfermarkt

Strasbourg

Mohamed Simakan is currently injured for Strasbourg and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Idriss Saadi, Majeed Waris, and Lebo Mothiba are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Mohamed Simakan

Doubtful: Lebo Mothiba, Idriss Saadi, Majeed Waris

Suspended: None

Marseille vs Strasbourg Predicted XI

Marseille Predicted XI (3-5-2): Steve Mandanda; Duje Caleta-Car, Leonardo Balerdi, Alvaro Gonzalez; Luis Henrique, Pol Lirola, Valentin Rongier, Michael Cuisance, Dimitri Payet; Florian Thauvin, Arkadiusz Milik

Strasbourg Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matz Sels; Lionel Carole, Alexander Djiku, Stefan Mitrovic, Anthony Caci; Ibrahima Sissoko, Jean Eudes Aholou, Dimitri Lienard; Adrien Thomasson, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Habib Diallo

Marseille vs Strasbourg Prediction

Marseille have become a formidable force in recent weeks and their resurgence has given them a chance to qualify for European football this year. The French giants have excellent players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this game.

Strasbourg have not been at their best this season and need to play out of their skins this weekend. Marseille are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Marseille 2-0 Strasbourg

