Marseille vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Marseille take on Villarreal at the Orange Velodrome in a pre-season friendly fixture on Saturday. Both sides have had contrasting pre-season campaigns so far.

Marseille are unbeaten in their pre-season campaign so far. This will be Jorge Sampaoli's side's final friendly fixture before the commencement of their 2021-22 campaign.

The French side will be heading into the game off the back of a 2-1 win against Saint Etienne earlier this week and will be confident of securing victory against Villarreal.

Unai Emery's side have had an underwhelming pre-season campaign so far. Villarreal have drawn their last two fixtures and will be going into the game off the back of a 0-0 draw against Levante.

Emery will need his side to pick up their performances as they prepare for the UEFA Super Cup final against Chelsea next month.

With the 2021-22 season just around the corner, both sides will be looking to come away from this fixture without any injury worries.

Marseille vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

The two sides have only faced off once before, in a friendly back in 2018. The game ended in a 1-1 draw with Marseille's Valere Germain canceling out Karl Toko Ekambi's first-half opener.

Marseille vs Villarreal Team News

Chukwueze is a huge miss for Villarreal

Marseille

Pau Lopez and Arkadiusz Milik will again be absent for Marseille due to injury. Apart from that, Sampaoli will have a full strength team to choose from for Saturday's game.

Injured: Pau Lopez, Arkadiusz Milik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Villarreal

Unai Emery's side came away unscathed from their 0-0 draw against Levante in midweek. Samuel Chukwueze is unavailable for Saturday's game due to injury.

Injured: Samuel Chukwueze

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Marseille vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Marseille Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Mandanda; Jordan Amavi, Leonardo Balerdi, William Saliba, Boubacar Kamara; Gerson, Matteo Guendouzi; Dimitri Payet, Konrad, Cengiz Under; Dario Benedetto

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Filip Jorgensen; Alberto Moreno, Mandi, Raul Albiol, Juan Foyth; Moi Gomez, Dani Parejo, Manu Morlanes, Manuel Trigueros; Fer Nino, Paco Alcacer

Marseille vs Villarreal Prediction

Both sides are pretty similar in terms of quality, however, Marseille are in better form heading into the game and that should come to the fore on Saturday.

We predict a tight game, with Marseille doing enough to secure victory.

Prediction: Marseille 1-0 Villarreal

