"Martial is a better player [than him]" - Jofre makes bold claim about potential Cristiano Ronaldo replacement at Manchester United

Former Barcelona midfielder Jofre Mateu has put forward a bold claim about Darwin Nunez amid talks of him being a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

The Benfica striker has enjoyed an incredible season with the Portuguese giants, netting 33 goals and registering four assists in 38 appearances across competitions. Understandably, the 22-year-old has emerged as a potential target for many top European clubs.

Manchester United are closing in on an agreement with Erik ten Hag to take over as permanent manager at Old Trafford starting next season. In the wake of the reports, it has also been claimed that Ten Hag has given the green signal for Cristiano Ronaldo's departure.

Man United already discussed his name internally - Arsenal wanted him last January as West Ham but Darwin was not for sale. Darwin Núñez will leave Benfica in the summer, fee around €80m. His new agent will now meet with many top clubs to explore opportunities.

As such, Nunez has been named among the list of potential targets for the Premier League giants. Jofre is well aware of the capabilities possessed by Nunez and admitted that the Uruguyan has improved so much in recent seasons.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, he stated:

"I think Darwin [Nunez] is improving a lot. I know him from Almeria here [Spain] in second division. Two seasons ago, he performed really well and then signed for Benfica. He is a player who needs a lot of space. He is a good header, a good finisher.

"Even at Barcelona two weeks ago, they said the club are following Darwin in case if they cannot sign Haaland or Lewandowski for next season.

Despite the links, however, Jofre believes the Benfica star is not yet ready to make the big move to Old Trafford.

The Spaniard feels Anthony Martial, who is currently on loan at Sevilla from Manchester United, is a better player at the moment. Although Martial is unlikely to have a future at Old Trafford, Jofre thinks it is too early for the Red Devils to rope in Nunez.

"To be honest, I feel like he is still not ready to go to these big teams like Barcelona or United. But he's performing really well, the numbers are there. I understand that Martial, who is now at Sevilla, is not counting on United [to use him regularly when he returns from loan].

"But for me, at the moment, Martial is a better player [than him]. However, it is also about the adaptation, your numbers, your performances in the team and I understand that Martial is now more out than in at United.

"If you are on the market and you are looking for a player, Martial is on top than Darwin. I feel like Darwin is a very young player and could be [ready] in two or three years. But in my opinion now, he is still not ready to go to these huge clubs."

Cristiano Ronaldo set to miss Manchester United vs Liverpool after death of newborn son

In an emotional Instagram post on Monday, Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georginia Rodriguez revealed that one of their newborn twins passed away.

The couple have been expecting a baby daughter and son ever since their public announcement in October. Unfortunately, the newborn son is no more, with the family requesting privacy during this difficult time.

433 @433 Cristiano Ronaldo will miss tonight's match vs. Liverpool after one of his newborn twins passed away Cristiano Ronaldo will miss tonight's match vs. Liverpool after one of his newborn twins passed away 🙏💔 https://t.co/LRwER44xhZ

Manchester United have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be a part of their squad when they face Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday. The Portuguese will be a big miss for the Red Devils.

Since securing his return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has netted 21 goals in all competitions. Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League with just six games left for them in the season.

