Martin O'Neill will look to splash some cash in the summer transfer window

19-01-19 - Martin O'Neill's first game at The City Ground v Bristol City

Last summer, Nottingham Forest splashed out £26 million in the summer transfer window, breaking their transfer record signing with young Portuguese talent João Carvalho, who was bought from Benfica at a cost of £13 million.

Since Evangelos Marinakis bought the club, he made his ambitions clear. He wanted to turn Forest into a Premier League side after 20 years without any top tear football. When ex-Forest manager Aitor Karanka joined the Reds. Marinakis made funds available for Aitor to spend on players he wanted to sign.

As a result In January, during the 2017-18 season, the Spaniard began to bring in new players. Some of them included the likes of Tobias Figueiredo, Joe Lolley, Jack Colback, Costel Pantilimon, Stefanos Kapino, and Ben Watson. After Forest brought in new additions, the fans finally understood the ambition from both the manager and most importantly, the owner.

After a poor season of football, Aitor was ready to start building his team. The club began to get to work during the 2018 summer, signing more than 18 players in total, resulting in players such as Barrie McKay being forced to find a new club. The signings' cumulative worth broke a record transfer fee of £26 million. This sum may be different this summer, but O’Neill will be looking to spend after the season ends in order to build his squad.

Since Martin has joined, he has spent £0 in comparison to what Karanka spent in his first window (as we discussed earlier), bringing in players such as Joe Lolley and Stefanos Kapino. This inevitably means that Martin O’Neill will want to bring in his own players this summer, so he can finally build his squad, rather than rely on previously signed players.

The amount spent might amount to another £26 million, or in actuality, add up to a ‘soft’ £10 million or less, as a result of past spendings.

In conclusion, money is not important; it's the players you buy who are important. This has been shown, due to some signings having poor seasons and some having good seasons, that’s just how it is. But Martin will most definitely want to bring in some players of his own that fit the bill.