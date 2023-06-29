Martinique vs Panama Prediction and Betting Tips | June 30th 2023

Martinique and Panama will lock horns at the Red Bull Arena in their group-stage tie of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Friday.

Both teams recorded 2-1 wins in their campaign opener, with Martinique overcoming El Salvador thanks to first-half goals from Patrick Burner and Kévin Fortuné.

Panama eased past rivals Costa Rica with José Fajardo and Yoel Bárcenas scoring in the first and second half respectively.

Martinique suffered defeats in their three games in the group stage in the 2021 edition and will be bouyed by their win in the campaign opener earlier this week. Panama failed to make it past the group stage for the first time since 2005 in the previous edition.

Having kicked off their campaign with a win, they'll look to seal their knockout stage berth with a victory over the Caribbean team.

Martinique vs Panama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off four times in all competitions thus far, with a couple of these meetings taking place in the Gold Cup. Panama have enjoyed an unbeaten run in these games with three wins and a draw.

Martinique have failed to find the back of the net in four meetings against Panama and have conceded nine goals in that period.

Panama recorded 1-0 and 3-0 wins respectively when they met in the group stages of the Gold Cup in 2013 and 2017.

Martinique have won three games in a row after going winless in their last 12 games in all competitions since 2019.

Panama returned to winning ways in the campaign opener after back-to-back losses in their previous two games, in which they failed to score as well.

Panama have just one clean sheet in their last 11 games in all competitions.

Martinique vs Panama Prediction

Les Matinino have recorded three wins in a row, scoring seven goals and conceding twice, so they will look to continue that form. They are yet to score a goal against Panama and will look to improve upon that record in this match.

Los Canaleros have three wins from their last five games. They scored twice in the campaign opener, which was a good comeback from their back-to-back losses in the CONCACAF Nations League, in which they failed to score goals.

They are unbeaten in their four meetings against Martinique and, considering their better record in the Gold Cup, we are backing them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Martinique 1-2 Panama

Martinique vs Panama Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Panama to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Yoel Bárcenas to score or assist anytime - Yes

