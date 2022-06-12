Martinique vs Panama prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Nations League 2022-23

Looking to maintain their perfect record in Group B of the CONCACAF Nations League, Panama visit the Stade Municipal Pierre-Aliker to face Martinique on Monday.

The hosts, who are on a five-game losing streak across all competitions, will be looking to end this dry spell and get their campaign up and running.

Martinique were left empty-handed once again as they were thrashed 5-0 away to Panama in last Friday’s reverse fixture.

They have now lost five consecutive games across all competitions, while they are winless in each of their last 10 outings since a 3-0 victory over Cuba in June 2019.

Martinique return home where they have failed to taste victory since November 2018, losing three games and claiming two draws in that time.

Meanwhile, Panama were on the receiving end of a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Uruguay when the sides met in a friendly fixture on Saturday night.

They have turned their attention to the Nations League, where they have won each of their two games, scoring seven goals and keeping two clean sheets in that time.

However, Panama head into Monday on a four-game losing streak away from home, stretching back to a 1-1 draw with Peru in January.

Martinique vs Panama Head-To-Head

This will be the fourth-ever meeting between the sides. Panama have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture, claiming three wins from their previous three encounters.

Martinique Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Panama Form Guide: L-W-W-W-L

Martinique vs Panama Team News

Martinique

Karl Kezy Fabien is a doubt for Martinique after the US Orleans youngster came off midway through the first half against Panama in last Friday’s reverse fixture.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Karl Kezy Fabien

Panama

Iván Anderson came off midway through the defeat against Uruguay and the 24-year-old defender is a doubt for the visitors.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Iván Anderson

Martinique vs Panama Predicted XI

Martinique Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yannis Clementia; Karl Vitulin, Jonathan Rivierez, Florent Poulolo, Florian Lapis; Cyril Mandouki, Daniel Herelle, Karl Kezy Fabien; Jérémy Sebas, Brighton Labeau, Kévin Parsemain

Panama Predicted XI (3-5-2): Orlando Mosquera; Eduardo Anderson, Fidel Escobar, Roderick Miller; Aníbal Godoy, César Blackman, Adalberto Carrasquilla, César Yanis, José Luis Rodríguez; Ismael Díaz, Gabriel Torres

Martinique vs Panama Prediction

Panama have enjoyed a fine start to their Nations League campaign and find themselves at the top of the group standings after two games. They face an out-of-sorts Martinique side who have lost each of their last five outings and we predict they will comfortably complete the league double over the hosts

Prediction: Martinique 0-3 Panama

