Martinique vs St. Lucia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 17, 2023 

Martinique and St. Lucia trade tackles in a Gold Cup qualifying fixture on Saturday (June 17).

Martinique have not been in action since a 2-1 defeat at home in the CONCACAF Nations League A in March. They went ahead through Mickael Biron in the 18th minute. Biron, though, went from hero to zero 17 minutes later when he was sent off. Aaron Suarez Dre put Costa Rica level with two minutes to go before Anthony Contreras scored the winner in injury time.

The defeat condemned Martinique to bottom spot in Group B and saw them eliminated to League B.

St. Lucia, meanwhile, claimed a comfortable 3-1 home win over Dominica in League C. Gregson President opened the scoring before Kurt Frederick scored a brace to inspire the win. The win saw them end top of their group and gain promotion to League B.

Both sides will now turn their attention to the Gold Cup qualifiers. The winner of this tie will face either Suriname or Puerto Rico for a spot in the group stage.

Martinique vs St. Lucia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides clashed in a Gold Cup qualifier in March 2003, which Martinique won 5-4.

Eight of St. Lucia's last ten games have produced less than three goals, but their last two have had at least three goals.

Three of Martinique's last four games have seen both teams score.

St. Lucia are aiming to qualify for the Gold Cup for the first time, while Martinique have made seven appearances.

Martinique have managed just one win in their last seven games.

Martinique vs St. Lucia Prediction

Martinique struggled to step up to the plate in League A of the CONCACAF Nations League and subsequently got relegated. They will look to bounce back from the setback by qualifying for the Gold Cup.

St. Lucia, meanwhile, secured promotion to League B and will want to go one step further by securing a Gold Cup ticket for the first time.

Martinique are favourites on paper, but they're susceptible to an upset. Martinique are expected to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Martinique 2-1 St. Lucia

Martinique vs St. Lucia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Martinique to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes