Mason Mount's brother hits out at media after comments on midfielder's Premier League debut at Manchester United 

Mason Mount's brother Lewis has slammed talkSPORT for highlighting the Manchester United midfielder's statistically poor debut.

The English midfielder made his competitive debut for the Red Devils in a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday (August 14) night. However, the 24-year-old didn't have the biggest impact on the game.

TalkSPORT highlighted this by uploading an image of Mount's in-game statistics onto their Instagram account. They detailed that the Manchester United new-boy had no goals, assists, chances created, crosses, tackles, or aerial duals won.

Mount's brother has now lashed out at the UK radio station for their reporting on his brother. He reposted the image onto his Instagram story and captioned it:

"I've tried to let this go all day, but honestly, shame on you (talkSPORT). These players, no, these PEOPLE get enough abuse without you adding fuel to the fire."

He continued by taking aim at some of the radio station's reporters:

"A reminder that he's had a very succesful 18 year career in football, and is a good, kind, human being, more than I can say for some of your 'reporters'."

Mount joined Manchester United from Chelsea earlier this summer in a £60 million deal including add-ons. He arrived at Old Trafford following a dismal past campaign at Stamford Bridge.

The England international lacked form, managing just three goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions. Many questioned the fee paid by the Red Devils, but Erik ten Hag was eager to sign him.

Mount did struggle on his debut but the criticism that has come his way has been questionable given he has played just once for United. He will likely next be in action when his new side travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (August 19).

Manchester United star Harry Maguire reminded fans that footballers are humans amid criticism

Harry Maguire has received abuse throughout his spell at Manchester United.

It's fair to say that Harry Maguire is the most criticized player at Manchester United and he constantly finds himself on the receiving end of abuse. The former Red Devils captain was even booed by his own fans during pre-season.

Maguire touched on the abuse that fans give players and pointed out that footballers are humans at the end of the day. He stated:

"I think people see footballers as robots who don't have emotions, but of course we have emotions. We're disappointed and we're hurt when we don't play well."

The 30-year-old's future at Old Trafford had been in doubt when his club accepted a £30 million bid from West Ham United. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Maguire is to remain with Ten Hag's side beyond this summer and is focused on getting back into the team.