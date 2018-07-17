Master playmakers: Comparing Kevin De Bruyne and Mesut Ozil

Harsh Pillai FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 984 // 17 Jul 2018, 04:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Kevin De Bruyne has been an absolute sensation across Europe, a perfect and a versatile player, who can play on several positions on the pitch. He's a pure central midfielder but does pretty well even if he's made to play on the wings or as an attacking midfielder. He did pretty well with the national team too and Belgium were one of the contenders to win the World Cup 2018.

Well, lately he has been compared to some greats of football such as Messi and Ozil in terms of his vision and accurate creation of chances. Currently, KDB is arguably the best player in the league, which puts him above Ozil without a doubt. We can't really compare the squad quality of Manchester City's to Arsenal. With the likes of Aguero, Sane, Sterling up front, De Bruyne has no frustration whatsoever because most of his crosses and key passes lead to goals.

Talking about Arsenal, the problem for the German Mesut Ozil is, however, that his teammates are less efficient in front of goal. Lacazette has not been impressive up front. Iwobi and Welbeck are good, but their conversion rate is poor. They are talented, and they need a better coach who would make them work harder. Arsene Wenger wasn't much strict with the squad and allowed them to have a great time in training, whereas Unai Emery, as is evident, is the real boss when it comes to training sessions.

Lacazette has been improving alongside Aubameyang. Its difficult to see Arsenal not making it to the top four next season, as they have also signed a great defender, Sokratis from Dortmund, and a goalkeeper too. Unai has been great with signings until now.

On Ozil’s day he can be a devastating player, he has torn defences apart for years now and contrarily to popular belief he’s done it on the biggest stage on a regular basis. He does have issues with Arsenal sometimes but that’s a problem with the team and the tactics as much as anything.

Ozil has been making it into the top 20 Ballon d'Or nominees, almost every year. To make it into the top 20, with a squad like Arsenal, itself is an award. He won the award for the best German player for 5 times in a row. His time at Real Madrid has been commendable, too. He has proved himself in La Liga and PL. Ozil has achieved a lot with the national team too, whereas De Bruyne is yet to leave a mark.

Well, my point is, it's quite early to compare the Belgian to Ozil. De Bruyne is a gem of a player, no doubt, but he has a long way to go. Ozil plays as a pure No.10 whereas KDB finds his perfect spot playing as a No.8. But I'm sure we will all witness him winning the Balon'dOr at least once, in the future.