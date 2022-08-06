"Masterclass incoming", "scoring today" - Chelsea fans convinced 27-year-old will define game against Everton after being named in starting line-up

Chelsea are visiting Goodinson Park to get their 2022-23 Premier League campaign underway against Blues' legend Frank Lampard's Everton. Thomas Tuchel has named a strong line-up for the clash and fans cannot wait to see Raheem Sterling in action.

The former Manchester City forward arrived at Stamford Bridge earlier this summer in a move worth £45 million, primarily to make up for the loss of Romelu Lukaku. He looked sharp in the pre-season fixtures and even scored his first goal for Chelsea against Udinese in Italy.

The Blues faithful are excited after seeing him named in the starting line-up against Everton and are banking on him to hit the ground running immediately. They expressed high hopes on Twitter after the line-ups for the game were released and are optimistic that Sterling will end up on the scoresheet today.

But the England international is not the only debutant on the traveling side. Kalidou Koulibaly will also be making his Premier League debut, having joined Tuchel's side in a €38 million move from Napoli. Antonio Rudiger left Chelsea after setting very high standards and the Senegalese will hope that he delivers on the expectations and the supporters don't miss the German.

Meanwhile, let's take a look at what the Blues faithful have said on Twitter after seeing Sterling in the starting XI.

Chilwell returns for Chelsea after long ACL lay-off

In what was more positive news for Thomas Tuchel and the Blues supporters, left-back Ben Chilwell has also been named in the starting XI. He was sidelined back in November after suffering an ACL injury in a Champions League game against Juventus, but is finally back.

Tuchel could have chosen to be patient with the former Leicester City fullback, easing him into the squad, but Marcos Alonso's unavailability meant the Englishman had to start.

The Spaniard voluntarily asked Tuchel to drop him from the squad against Everton as he did not want to risk getting injured with a move to Barcelona on the cards.

Although Chelsea fans are extremely excited about the game and believe Sterling will be the match-winner, it may not be that smooth sailing for them. Goodison Park has been one of the toughest destinations to visit for the west London club in recent times.

They have lost all four of their previous meetings in Merseyside against the Toffees. Everton are also the only team in the English top-flight to have remained unbeaten in their opening fixture for the previous 10 campaigns. Frank Lampard will be desperately hoping that the record stays in tact and they get off to a positive start.

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far