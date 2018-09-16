Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Match Preview: Southampton vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Ashique M Shaji
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
16 Sep 2018, 22:15 IST

The Premier League Gameweek 5 final game will see Brighton travel to St Mary's to face Southampton. Both the teams have endured a difficult start to the season. Southampton and Brighton have registered have four points from as many matches with Saints sitting one place above the Seagulls on 13th position in the table with a better goal difference. Anthony Taylor will officiate the game.


Southampton Team News


Southampton haven't won successive top-flight games since April 2017. But following a 2-0 victory against Zaha-less Crystal Palace, they plan to ride on the momentum and beat Brighton in front of the home crowd. Saints don't have any serious injury concerns with Shane Long and Charlie Austin facing a late fitness test to start the game. Liverpool loanee Danny Ings will lead the line having 2 Premier League goals to his name till now. Southampton are expected a 4-4-2 formation for the match.

Predicted Line-up:

McCarthy;

Ryan Bertrand, Wesley Hoedt, Jannik Vestergaard, Cedric Soares;

Nathan Redmond, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Mario Lemina, Mohamed Elyonoussi;

Shane Long, Danny Ings.


Brighton Team News


Brighton and Hove Albion are sweating as their star player Pascal Gross is facing a race against time to be fit for the game. The summer signing Florin Andone is ruled out of the match as he will play for the U23s in order to regain full match fitness. Chris Hughton is hopeful that his team can put a better performance this week. Glenn Murray, who now has 3 Premier League goals to his name is the main man for the team supported by Anthony Knockaert who has provided 2 assist as of now. Matt Ryan will be between the sticks for Seagulls as the manager plans for a similar XI that played Fulham with 4-4-1-1 formation.

Predicted Line-up:

Matt Ryan;

Gaëtan Bong, Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy, Martín Montoya;

Solly March, Davy Pröpper, Dale Stephens, Anthony Knockaert;

Pascal Groß;

Glen Murray

Head-to-head:

Southampton- 4

Brighton and Hove Albion- 2

Draw- 4

Prediction:

Southampton 2-1 Brighton

