Matthijs de Ligt to inform Manchester United of his final decision in the coming days, Solskjaer planning £80m bid for the next Cristiano Ronaldo and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 1, 2019

The Matthijs de Ligt saga has taken an interesting turn

Hello and welcome back to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 1st June 2019. We are back with the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top five picks for today.

#5 Napoli right-back makes stunning revelation about his future

Elseid Hysaj has issued a come-and-get-me plea.

Another day, another defender linked to Manchester United. Napoli star and Albanian International Elseid Hysaj has made a stunning revelation about his future that have put a lot of clubs, including Manchester United, on high alert.

Hysaj confirmed to Digitab that he would leave Napoli in the summer, as he wanted new challenge.

"I’m absolutely ready for a new challenge because I need change.

"I’m not the type of person who likes to stay at a club for too long. I want to have new experiences, learn about a new country, meet new people, play for another team and maybe try to win something.

"For me, my time at Napoli is over and I hope to find a team that will give me what I need."

The 25 year old right back is expected to cost around €40m, a sum that has put off Juventus and Atletico Madrid, but would suit Manchester United just fine. The Albanian enjoyed a stellar season with Napoli, racking up 35 appearances, most of which was from the right-back position.

Solskjaer is reportedly looking for a new right-back, along with other additions. With club captain Antonio Valencia leaving United and Darmian's future uncertain, there is a dearth of talent at the right-back position.The Norwegian wants some competition for the young Dalot, while Ashley Young is no longer considered a first choice. Hysaj is an extremely versatile option who is equally comfortable playing as a left back or a right back, however, he does represent a degree of risk.

United are also linked to Thomas Meunier of PSG, who is in Arsenal's radar and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is Solskjaer's preferred choice for the position. Now it remains to be seen if Solskjaer is willing to opt for Hysaj instead.

