Matthijs de Ligt to inform Manchester United of his final decision in the coming days, Solskjaer planning £80m bid for the next Cristiano Ronaldo and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 1, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
News
668   //    01 Jun 2019, 20:17 IST

The Matthijs de Ligt saga has taken an interesting turn
The Matthijs de Ligt saga has taken an interesting turn

Hello and welcome back to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 1st June 2019. We are back with the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top five picks for today.

#5 Napoli right-back makes stunning revelation about his future

Elseid Hysaj has issued a come-and-get-me plea.
Elseid Hysaj has issued a come-and-get-me plea.

Another day, another defender linked to Manchester United. Napoli star and Albanian International Elseid Hysaj has made a stunning revelation about his future that have put a lot of clubs, including Manchester United, on high alert.

Hysaj confirmed to Digitab that he would leave Napoli in the summer, as he wanted new challenge.

"I’m absolutely ready for a new challenge because I need change.
"I’m not the type of person who likes to stay at a club for too long. I want to have new experiences, learn about a new country, meet new people, play for another team and maybe try to win something.
"For me, my time at Napoli is over and I hope to find a team that will give me what I need."

The 25 year old right back is expected to cost around €40m, a sum that has put off Juventus and Atletico Madrid, but would suit Manchester United just fine. The Albanian enjoyed a stellar season with Napoli, racking up 35 appearances, most of which was from the right-back position.

Solskjaer is reportedly looking for a new right-back, along with other additions. With club captain Antonio Valencia leaving United and Darmian's future uncertain, there is a dearth of talent at the right-back position.The Norwegian wants some competition for the young Dalot, while Ashley Young is no longer considered a first choice. Hysaj is an extremely versatile option who is equally comfortable playing as a left back or a right back, however, he does represent a degree of risk.

United are also linked to Thomas Meunier of PSG, who is in Arsenal's radar and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is Solskjaer's preferred choice for the position. Now it remains to be seen if Solskjaer is willing to opt for Hysaj instead.

