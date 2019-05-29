Matthijs de Ligt sets two demands to complete move to Manchester United, Treble hero wants Solskjaer to sign £90m centre-back and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 29, 2019

Matthijs de Ligt continues to be linked to United

Hello and welcome back to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 29th May 2019. We are back with the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top five picks for today.

#5 Romelu Lukaku's move to Inter Milan inches closer

Lukaku's time at Manchester United could be coming to an end

The Belgian had a season to forget as he had to be mostly content with a role from the bench since the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Romelu Lukaku had to play second fiddle to Marcus Rashford, who was preferred in the No. 9 role. He rarely started through the middle, appearing as the wide forward on a couple of occasions and it was clear that he did not fit in Solskjaer's plans.

Lukaku had openly talked about a move to Serie A being his dream, and it was earlier reported that Solskjaer was willing to let the ex-Everton player leave in the summer.

The Norwegian has been looking for an attacker to replace the Belgian and United in turn have been linked to a host of attacking players, including Antoine Griezmann, Robert Lewandowski as well as Lyon star Moussa Dembele. United had apparently communicated to Lukaku that he is free to seek a new club and it seems that the Belgian might have finally found his next destination.

The Metro now reports that Lukaku had been to Italy to hold talks with the representatives of Inter Milan and a deal has been agreed between the two parties. It is thought that the Belgian has agreed to take a cut in his weekly wages to join the Seire A side. Lukaku apparently earns £250,000 per week at United, but his earnings at Inter could be a less than that.

However, a deal between the two clubs are yet to take place and there might be a few constraints in that process. The biggest problem could be United's evaluation of the striker. The Red Devils paid £70 million for the Belgian and want a similar amount for the striker, while the Serie A side value him at £55 million.

Antonio Conte is expected to take charge of Inter this summer, and the Italian has reportedly made the Belgian his priority signing. The general notion is Lukaku will move, but nothing is final as of yet.

