Solskjaer targets 4 signings by July 1st, United preparing sensational deal for £108m LaLiga Superstar and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 24, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
News
1.84K   //    24 May 2019, 20:51 IST

Manchester United Training Session and Press Conference
Manchester United Training Session and Press Conference

Hello and welcome back to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 24 May 2019. We are back with the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top five picks for today.

#5 Solskjaer targets 4 signings by 1st of July

Swansea City v Manchester City - FA Cup Quarter Final
Swansea City v Manchester City - FA Cup Quarter Final

According to the Metro, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is aiming to complete 4 signings by the end of June, so that the new players have ample time to adjust to their new surroundings and be a part of the Preseason tour. The United manager has passed the message to Ed Woodward as well and has requested the United executive vice-chairman to provide him the 4 shortlisted players by that time.

The Norwegian's 4 targets might not turn too many heads, because he seems to be targeting young players from the championship as well as lower clubs of the Premier League. Apart from Daniel James of Swansea City and Sean Longstaff of Newcastle United, Solskjaer also has his eyes on versatile defender Ben Godfrey of Norwich City and young defender Nathan Collins of Stoke City, both of whom impressed in the Championship last season.

Solskjaer is looking at a massive squad overhaul at the club but has hinted at spending money wisely on the right players. He recently said in an interview published in the club's official website:

In my view, the best players have always been the best people, so you have to have that value system, a certain kind of attitude about you to make a Man United player.
‘But you’ve got to have the quality too. Our fans want to see exciting players, they want to get off their seats, they want to see defenders defend…
You have to have a work ethic. So we’re scouting the market trying to find the right ones.

Only time will tell if these four youngsters will come true for Solskjaer and Manchester United. However, it is clear that the Norwegian wants to the rebuilding process at Old Trafford to have a big focus on youth and even with the inherent risk of the move, it is certainly a decision well in line with United's culture.

