Matthijs de Ligt Transfer News: Ajax sensation continues to give updates on his future 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
146   //    01 Jun 2019, 10:48 IST

Matthijs de Ligt- Ajax sensation
Matthijs de Ligt- Ajax sensation

What is the story?

Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt has commented over his future. It is expected that the 19-year-old Dutch ace wouldn't take it long to reveal his decision, according to the player's statement.

In case you didn't know...

Matthijs de Ligt, 19, performed really well in the 2018-19 season for the Dutch champions. His tremendous show for the side saw the club to finish the UEFA Champions League 2018-19 season in the semi-final spot.

De Ligt's quality performances attracted numerous clubs to run after him. The likes Manchester United, Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus, Liverpool and PSG have reportedly been linked with the Dutch asset for a while now. As per reports in England, Barcelona are leading the race to sign the prodigy. It has been claimed in the Netherlands that de Ligt would pick Manchester United over Barcelona, with Spanish reports also suggest the same.

De Ligt and his agent Mino Raiola want a better deal than what the Catalan giants are reportedly offering. However, the arrival of Frenkie de Jong has already cost Barcelona around £75million. If Barcelona want to land Matthijs, they will have to pay around £80-85million transfer fee which could hamper their summer transfer business.

The heart of the matter

According to Ajax captain, he has received offers from numerous European heavyweights.

Nevertheless, as per his statement, he is calm enough to handle the situation. In an interview with the Dutch media, de Ligt said,

“I’m very excited for what could be coming in the near future.
But I’m calm too. I see it as a challenge, that’s the most important thing. There are various options, what I’m doing is looking for the best option.”

What is next?

De Ligt's will play his UEFA Nations League semi-final against England on 6th May at Estádio do Dragão.

It is expected that the star would announce his decision after the national team matches. We could expect more melodies in this transfer saga during the upcoming days.

Which club de Ligt should sign for? Let us know in the comments section below!

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Matthijs de Ligt
