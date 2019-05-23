Matthijs de Ligt Transfer news: Former Ajax boss wants de Ligt to choose Man City over United

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 233 // 23 May 2019, 03:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ajax sensation, Matthijs de Ligt

What is the story?

Former Ajax boss, Peter Bosz, thinks that Matthijs de Ligt should join Manchester City over their rivals United.

In case you didn't know...

If the reports surrounding the Dutch superstar are to be believed, De Ligt has been linked with a number of European heavyweights. While a few reports have stated that Matthijs de Ligt is on his way to join Barcelona, some others have claimed that several Premier League clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City are monitoring the situation.

In recent times, de Ligt's transfer saga has become one of the most interesting topics out there in the transfer market. Moreover, the most ludicrous thing, among all of these, is that the next destination for the Dutch backbone is still uncertain.

The heart of the matter

The former Ajax and current Bayer Leverkusen manager, Peter Bosz, was the one under whom de Ligt made his debut at the age of 17. Speaking to VI (via Manchester Evening News), Bosz revealed his thoughts. He said:

"Normally I would say to a 19-year-old boy who has had two years of professional football: Patience, it will come, take two more years of experience with Ajax.

"In the Eredivisie, in the Champions League. Only, I think Matthijs is the exception that confirms the rule. That he is already ready for that step. But what is the best step? In my eyes the club where you can play."

"If I were Manchester City, I would get him immediately."

Matthijs de Ligt told to snub Manchester United for Man City by former Ajax manager #mufc https://t.co/S7k18rRstw — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) May 22, 2019

He further explained how the 19-year-old Dutch asset could fit in the Manchester City lineup. He added:

Advertisement

"Vincent Kompany is leaving and I don't think Nicolás Otamendi is good enough. It would fit perfectly with Laporte. He will play even better with Matthijs next to him, I am convinced of that."

He concluded by saying,

"I also hear Barcelona everywhere, but there you have to deal with Gerard Piqué.

"That would mean, if Samuel Umtiti did indeed leave, that he had to come play centrally in the left. That doesn't have to be a problem, because I think Matthijs can play the left as well as the right in the center as easily."

What's next?

Matthijs de Ligt and his agent want a better deal than what Barcelona is reportedly offering to the Ajax ace in recent terms. If things continue to go like this, we could see de Ligt playing for a Premier League club next season.