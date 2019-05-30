Matthijs de Ligt Transfer News: PSG become favourites to sign Ajax star

Matthijs de Ligt- Ajax

What is the story?

Matthijs de Ligt has become one of the most sought after players in recent times. Teams like Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid are trying their best to sign the Dutch asset. However, reports from the Netherlands have now claimed that French League title holders Paris Saint-Germain have already joined the race to sign the 19-year old sensation.

In case you didn't know

Matthijs de Ligt, 19, had a tremendous season for the Dutch outfit Ajax. His brilliant performance for his respective side caught the eyes of numerous European heavyweights. A few days ago, speaking to the media, de Ligt said:

"Obviously the Premier League is a big competition, Spain also."

"I still don't know anything about where my future is.

"First we have to play two games and then after that, I'll see what happens next."

A tug of war between Barcelona and Manchester United continues for the signature of Matthijs de Ligt. Barcelona have emerged as the favourites to sign the Dutchman, while a few reports have claimed that United are in the race to sign De Ligt, too.

Matthijs de Ligt and his agent Mino Raiola want a better deal than what Barcelona are reportedly offering. United, on the other hand, want to pay a suitable salary of £350k-per-week for the Ajax captain, according to reports.

The heart of the matter

De Telegraaf have claimed that Paris Saint-Germain are ready to pay an £85 million transfer fee for the Dutch wonder kid. De Telegraaf also claim that the French giants are willing to pay a large commission to Raiola.

Despite winning the French title, PSG endured a humiliating season, losing out to Manchester United in the ROund of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. They also missed out on this season's Coupe de France title.

What is next?

de Ligt's Netherlands will play their Nations League semi-final against Portugal on 6th May at Estádio do Dragão.

On the other hand, Barcelona now have to think about the next step. They have already paid around £75millon for Frenkie de Jong. If they try to bring de Ligt, they will have to pay around £80-£85 million. If things continue to flow in the same direction, we could see Barcelona dropping their hope for de Ligt.