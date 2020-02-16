Mauricio Pochetino and Brendan Rodgers lined up as replacements if Pep Guardiola quits Manchester City

Manchester City were rocked with the news of their two-year ban from the European competitions by UEFA for breaching FFP rules and although the club have indicated they would appeal the decision, it is unknown whether it would be reversed or not.

Beyond the obvious financial setbacks of missing out on the Champions League, the ban could have more far-reaching consequences, with senior players in the squad set to reevaluate their futures in the absence of continental football.

Manager Pep Guardiola has found himself facing questions over his future, with his side putting up one of the tamest title defences in history to allow Liverpool basically stroll their way to the Premier League title.

The Catalan has just one year left on his contact and has stated his willingness to see his deal out, while also implying that he could be sacked by the club if his side gets knocked out by Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Guardiola set to decide on his future amidst Champions League ban

It is no hidden secret that Pep Guardiola is desperate to get his hands on the Champions League, a trophy he has not won since 2011 and despite breaking a plethora of records domestically, his continued failings on the continent has been a major smear on his legacy.

If City do not get the ban overturned, it is not far-fetched to suggest that Guardiola would join several of his players to abandon ship and seek a new challenge elsewhere and the club have seemingly started to plan for a future without the Catalan.

An exclusive report by The Telegraph suggests that the City board have identified Brendan Rodgers and Mauricio Pochetino as potential replacements for Guardiola if he quits the Etihad.

Rodgers has gone some way to redeeming his image in England since his return to the Premier League with Leicester City and is on course to guide the East Midlands side to a top four finish, while Mauricio Pochetino was relieved off his duties as Tottenham manager in November after five years of stellar service to the club.