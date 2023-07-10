Mauricio Pochettino wants Chelsea star to be more ‘vocal and culture-orientated’ ahead of new season: Reports

Mauricio Pochettino has completed his first few training sessions after taking charge of Chelsea. Journalist Ben Jacobs has written in his column on SPTC that the new boss is trying to understand Mykhailho Mudryk and work with him.

The youngster joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in January this year for a reported €70 million with €30 million in add-ons (via The Guardian). The Blues beat Premier League rivals Arsenal to the signature of the Ukraine international.

However, the youngster is yet to perform to his full potential at Stamford Bridge. Since joining Chelsea earlier this year, Mudryk has provided two assists and is yet to open his tally for goals. Speaking about conversations that the new boss will have with youngsters at the club, Jacobs wrote:

"One of Pochettino’s first tasks will be to speak to both Mykhailho Mudryk and Levi Colwill. Both players have had a busy summer at the U21-Euros. And Colwill, along with Noni Madueke, return to Chelsea for pre-season as U-21 Euros champions.

“Pochettino is keen to get to know Mudryk and work one-on-one with him in order to get him going. Part of the focus will be on integration within the team and encouraging him to be more vocal and culture-orientated."

Before joining Chelsea, Mudryk was fairly successful in Ukraine, scoring 12 goals and providing 17 assists in 44 appearances for Shakhtar Donetsk.

Reece James' father states the player's ambition is to wear the captain's armband at Chelsea

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea FC - Premier League

While speaking on The Beautiful Game Podcast, Reece James' father Nigel stated the player's ambition is to wear the captain's armband at the club. With long-term servant and former club captain Cesar Azpilicueta departing Stamford Bridge, the armband is up for grabs.

The Spain international took over as captain in 2019 and led the club to the UEFA Champions League title in 2021. Speaking about James taking over as captain, Nigel said:

"His ambition is to wear Chelsea armband and captain the side. It broke his heart the season that we've had just gone. Losing games...it really hurt him.”

The 23-year-old defender had an injury-stricken season last time around, picking up knee and hamstring problems during the campaign. In all, he missed 20 league games and might not be best suited to take over as captain, given his fitness issues.

On Twitter, Chelsea legend John Terry stated that the next skipper has to be someone who plays every week (via football.london).

