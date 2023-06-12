Mauritius vs Djibouti Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th June 2023

Mauritius and Djibouti face off at the Stade de Cote d'Or in Saint Pierre on Thursday in the 2023 Mauritius Four Nations Cup.

The Dodos started their campaign with a 3-0 win against Pakistan, the lowest-ranked team in the cup, on Sunday.

Following a goalless opening stanza, Jeremie Velleneuve broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute before Ashley Nazira doubled their advantage 10 minutes later.

In the 71st minute, Syed Abdullah Shah scored an own goal to make it 3-0 for the hosts, who kicked off the tournament in resounding fashion.

Mauritius head coach Tony François will be tempted to play the same starting XI this week against Djibouti.

Speaking of Djibouti, their opening game against Kenya was canceled after the Harambee Stars failed to arrive in Mauritius on time. Due to being unable to find flights, they were only scheduled to arrive in the country on Monday.

However, the Shoremen of the Red Sea were awarded a 3-0 win and three points, and now sit in second position of the Four Nations Cup table, with hosts Mauritius leading the charts.

Only 19 players have been summoned by head coach Mohamed Meraneh Hassan for the cup. It's a largely inexperienced squad with none of the players having yet earned even 20 caps for the national team.

Liban Mohamed Said and Gabriel Dadzie are the only two uncapped players in the side.

Mauritius vs Djibouti Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Mauritius and Djibouti meet for the first time in history.

Mauritius' 3-0 win over Pakistan ended their run of three consecutive defeats.

Djibouti have won just one of their last six games, losing five times.

Mauritius are ranked 180th in the world while Djibouti are in 194th position.

Djibouti haven't kept a clean sheet in their last six games and Mauritius in their last four.

Mauritius vs Djibouti Prediction

Mauritius are high on confidence after seeing off Pakistan in their opening game and will look to build on their winning start against Djibouti.

The Shoremen of the Red Sea have called up a largely inexperienced squad with several players earning less than 10 caps for the side.

The Dodos, who are playing on home turf, should be able to see them off narrowly.

Prediction: Mauritius 1-0 Djibouti

Mauritius vs Djibouti Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mauritius

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

