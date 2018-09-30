Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Maurizio Sarri believes Liverpool are 'ready' to win the Premier League

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
News
241   //    30 Sep 2018, 15:09 IST

Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round
Maurizio Sarri

What's the story?

Maurizio Sarri feels Liverpool have what it takes to be the champions of England at the moment. Having seen their game closely on two occasions over the course of five days, the Italian has tipped Jurgen Klopp's side to go all the way. At present, he still cannot see his team challenging for the title.

In case you didn't know...

Since taking charge of the Blues in the summer, Sarri has infused his attack-minded footballing philosophy to the club. After a summer period that saw massive transition at Stamford Bridge, the West Londoners are now almost settled into their new shape, structure and style of play.

The heart of the matter

A slick, smooth passing play from Kovacic, Hazard and Jorginho ensured Chelsea's lead against Liverpool on Saturday. But, a screamer from former Blue Daniel Sturridge maintained the Reds' unbeaten start to the league season.

Speaking ahead of the match, he remarked that Liverpool are "ready now to win the Premier League." Although he played down Chelsea's chances of winning the league, he insisted that they have improved. The 59-year-old said:

"No, I think they are a step forward but I think also that we are closer than I thought one week ago. The first two places, as you know, for me, is going to be very difficult because Manchester City and Liverpool are a step forward on us. So it is very difficult. But I think we can fight for the Champions League.

Sarri was content with the result despite a late goal from Sturridge.

"I am disappointed because they scored in the last two minutes but in the end I am really very happy, first of all with the performance and I think also that the draw may be the right result. The match was wonderful."

What's next?

After an enthralling draw against Liverpool in the Premier League, Sarri's side take on Hungarian champions Videoton as Europa League action returns in midweek. Following that fixture, they will travel to Hampshire to battle it out with a struggling Southampton side next weekend.

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
Liverpool ready to win titles, says Sarri
