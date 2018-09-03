Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Maurizio Sarri calls himself a 'lucky coach'

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
News
3.23K   //    03 Sep 2018, 22:55 IST

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Maurizio Sarri labelled himself as a 'lucky coach' due to the availability of attacking riches at Chelsea. He also hailed Pedro after the Spaniard gave his side the lead in a crunch affair against Bournemouth.

In case you didn't know...

Sarri has started life perfectly as the Blues' boss, with four wins in four PL games. His side have scored 10 goals in the process, owing to his high-intensity attacking football. They are now joint-top of the ladder with Liverpool and Watford.

The heart of the matter

Pedro, who had already netted two goals ahead of the home game against the Cherries, was left out by Sarri as Willian started down the right. It didn't take too long for the Spaniard to score his third of the season though. After coming off the bench, he interchanged a couple of passes with Giroud and placed the ball perfectly into the left bottom corner.

Speaking to the club's official website, Sarri stated, "Pedro has played the first three games, I started him, but on Saturday I thought it was better to play at the beginning with Willian."
"But at the end I think I am lucky because if a coach can choose either Pedro or Willian he is a lucky coach."
"Pedro is a great player and it is normal for him to score but I am really very lucky because Hazard, Pedro, Moses and Willian in the same position, that’s very lucky and I don’t want to forget Hudson-Odoi," he continued.

Sarri also heaped praise on 17-year-old Hudson-Odoi, who enjoyed a fine pre-season. He later added that although his side are looking dangerous while going forward, the players need to be wary of their positioning while on the attack.

Video

Have Chelsea started to emit 'Sarrismo'?

What's next?

Chelsea lock horns with Cardiff City at Stamford Bridge post the international break as they look to make it five wins out of five.

Also read: What has Sarri changed at Chelsea?

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Eden Hazard Pedro Rodríguez Ledesma Maurizio Sarri
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
Maurizio Sarri reveals what he has changed at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Is Maurizio Sarri a perfect match for Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
Maurizio Sarri reveals true intentions about the transfer...
RELATED STORY
3 players who may play a key role at Chelsea under...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea star enjoying life under Maurizio Sarri 
RELATED STORY
Maurizio Sarri: The perfect antidote for Chelsea's woes
RELATED STORY
Will Sarri succeed without a prolific striker?
RELATED STORY
3 things Chelsea fans can expect if Maurizio Sarri takes...
RELATED STORY
Maurizio Sarri's acid test is yet to come
RELATED STORY
Reports: Maurizio Sarri to offload Chelsea star
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us