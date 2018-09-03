Maurizio Sarri calls himself a 'lucky coach'

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Maurizio Sarri labelled himself as a 'lucky coach' due to the availability of attacking riches at Chelsea. He also hailed Pedro after the Spaniard gave his side the lead in a crunch affair against Bournemouth.

In case you didn't know...

Sarri has started life perfectly as the Blues' boss, with four wins in four PL games. His side have scored 10 goals in the process, owing to his high-intensity attacking football. They are now joint-top of the ladder with Liverpool and Watford.

The heart of the matter

Pedro, who had already netted two goals ahead of the home game against the Cherries, was left out by Sarri as Willian started down the right. It didn't take too long for the Spaniard to score his third of the season though. After coming off the bench, he interchanged a couple of passes with Giroud and placed the ball perfectly into the left bottom corner.

Speaking to the club's official website, Sarri stated, "Pedro has played the first three games, I started him, but on Saturday I thought it was better to play at the beginning with Willian."

"But at the end I think I am lucky because if a coach can choose either Pedro or Willian he is a lucky coach."

"Pedro is a great player and it is normal for him to score but I am really very lucky because Hazard, Pedro, Moses and Willian in the same position, that’s very lucky and I don’t want to forget Hudson-Odoi," he continued.

Sarri also heaped praise on 17-year-old Hudson-Odoi, who enjoyed a fine pre-season. He later added that although his side are looking dangerous while going forward, the players need to be wary of their positioning while on the attack.

Video

Have Chelsea started to emit 'Sarrismo'?

What's next?

Chelsea lock horns with Cardiff City at Stamford Bridge post the international break as they look to make it five wins out of five.

