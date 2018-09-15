Maurizio Sarri knows who his club captain is

Ishu Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.94K // 15 Sep 2018, 16:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Maurizio Sarri revealed that he has chosen his side's captain candidates. With Gary Cahill pushed down the pecking order behind David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, the Italian mastermind has decided to swap skippers.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Eden Hazard could be the men with the armband.

In case you didn't know...

Gary Cahill was officially chosen as the player to lead Chelsea after the departure of John Terry. However, the 32-year-old has failed to make a mark under the new boss, as he is yet to play a minute in the Premier League this season. Sarri has chosen to field Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz at the heart of defence in every match so far.

The heart of the matter

While Hazard successfully led his national side to third place in the World Cup, fan favourite Azpilicueta fulfilled the captaincy role last season when Cahill was not involved. Sarri said that he had his ideas clear, but will speak to his players before taking a final call.

“I have my idea, I have decided, but before telling you my decision I would like to speak to the players and the club,” Sarri said.

“In this moment it’s not possible so for the moment the captain is Azpilicueta. I will tell you the final decision after I will be able to talk with the players and the club,” he added.

What's next?

After a summer full of changes for the Blues, Sarri and co. have started their league campaign with four wins on the spin. They take on Cardiff City today at Stamford Bridge, where Azpilicueta is once again expected to lead the team.

Going by the manager's words, the football fraternity should know who the official captain of Chelsea will be in a week's time, if not earlier.