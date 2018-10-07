×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Maurizio Sarri reveals how he motivates Hazard to score goals

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
News
313   //    07 Oct 2018, 17:53 IST

Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round
Maurizio Sarri

What's the story?

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has revealed what he does to stimulate his star man Eden Hazard to score goals and line up consistent performances. According to the Italian mastermind, the Belgian skipper is one of the easier players to handle. Letting Hazard play with freedom is what brings the best out of him.

In case you didn't know...

After a dismal 2017/18 season and a fantastic World Cup, Hazard was heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge to complete a 'dream' switch to Real Madrid. However, upon speaking to Chelsea's hierarchy and new boss Sarri, he chose to stay at West London.

As expected, the 27-year-old was expected to flourish in the expansive, high-octane, possession-based system Sarri employs. He has now scored seven in eight appearances this season and currently leads the PL Golden Boot chart.

The heart of the matter

It almost seems like there's no stopping him at the moment. Sarri, who has been pleasantly surprised with his side's stunning start, has praised Hazard's heroics.

With a herculean 40-goal target provided to Hazard for the season, the former Napoli boss seems to have brought out the best in his left-winger. He said:

"It is easy to stimulate Hazard - as long as you let him have fun, he's very easy, it didn't need strategies from me. He doesn't get influenced by the media and what happens around him. As long as he's having fun and he plays. And he loves playing football."

Speaking of room for improvement, he continued:

"But you need important objectives for important players. And he can improve if he becomes a little bit more aggressive and gives the best of himself."

Video

Here's a clear indication of how well Hazard has started the 2018/19 campaign. A treat to the eyes, indeed.

What's next?

Hazard and Chelsea will be aiming to continue their unbeaten start to the season when they travel to Southampton later today.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Southampton Football Eden Hazard Maurizio Sarri
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks, Sportwalk and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
Premier league 2018-19: Southampton Vs Chelsea match...
RELATED STORY
Maurizio Sarri & Eden Hazard: A Match Made In Heaven
RELATED STORY
Southampton v Chelsea: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue...
RELATED STORY
Maurizio Sarri reveals the one problem with Eden Hazard
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard can emulate Mohamed Salah's Golden season,...
RELATED STORY
Maurizio Sarri calls himself a 'lucky coach'
RELATED STORY
Maurizio Sarri reveals true intentions about the transfer...
RELATED STORY
5 Chelsea players who have taken their game forward under...
RELATED STORY
Assessing Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri so far
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri says Hazard...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us