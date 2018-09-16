Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Maurizio Sarri reveals the one problem with Eden Hazard

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
News
4.37K   //    16 Sep 2018, 11:16 IST

Chelsea FC v Cardiff City - Premier League
Maurizio Sarri

What's the story?

Maurizio Sarri has stated that Eden Hazard still has room for improvement, despite his hat-trick against Cardiff City. According to the Chelsea boss, Hazard is the best player in Europe but needs to be smarter in the way he goes about his business while building-up play.

In case you didn't know...

Hazard inspired a fifth victory in a row for the Blues as he netted a hat-trick against a spirited Cardiff City. His side had to come back from behind to claim the three points. They now sit on top of the Premier League table with maximum points from five games and a better goal difference that Liverpool.

The heart of the matter

The 27-year-old has started life under the new manager brightly, with five goals in two assists already. All three of goals versus the Bluebirds were different and unique in terms of the build-up, portraying the real idea of Sarri'ball'.

Heaping praise on Chelsea's top scorer this season, Sarri said, “I thought he was one of the best players in Europe, but now I change my mind that he is the best."

“I think Hazard can improve more. I think that he can spend less energy than now at 50 or 60 metres to the oppositions goal.”
When asked to elaborate and throw further light on his comment, he added, “No (not defending), when we have the ball in our half and he touches the ball five or six times, it shows he spends a lot of energies, and can have more energy in the last 25 metres.

Sarri also affirmed that Hazard is capable of scoring 30-35 goals in a season.

Video

Here's Eden Hazard's complete performance against Cardiff City. A treat to the eyes for sure.

What's next?

Eden Hazard and Chelsea will be hoping to continue their bright start to the season when they take on West Ham United next weekend at the London Stadium. Prior to that game, they travel to Greece to begin their Europa League campaign against PAOK.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Cardiff City Football Eden Hazard Maurizio Sarri
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
Hazard scored the hat-trick as Chelsea beat Cardiff City
