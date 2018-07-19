Maurizio Sarri reveals true intentions about the transfer market

New Chelsea boss, Maurizio Sarri revealed what he really thinks about the transfer market in his first press conference as manager of the club. Sarri was appointed to replace Antonio Conte after a long summer of negotiations between Napoli and Chelsea to release the Napolitano from his contract with the Italian based club.

Chelsea Unveil New Head Coach Maurizio Sarri

The 59 years old inherit a team that failed to secure a Champions League spot for the upcoming season and will be tasked to ensure that Chelsea fans get to hear the Champions League anthem at Stamford Bridge in his second year at the club.

Sarri prides himself as a coach who is not very much interested in the transfer market and loves to give opportunities to young players as well develop the players at his disposal. He describes himself as a more pitch manager than a general manager when asked about transfers.

Chelsea Pre-Season Training Session

He said: “I feel much more a pitch manager, a field manager than a general manager. I think I’m one of the few managers who is bored by the transfer market. I’m not interested in it. Our task as managers is growing the players we have.”

The former Empoli and Napoli boss also revealed how he would like to be called at the club.

“I would like everyone here and in the club and my players and all of you to call me ‘Maurizio’, just Maurizio”; he said.

Sarri admits he is not ready to change the club’s philosophy and says it will be difficult to improve Eden Hazard as he is one of the top two or three European players.

"I don’t want to change anything in the club’s philosophy. I want to bring my philosophy on the pitch… Ours is not a sport but a game, and anyone who plays a game started when they were a child to have fun. The child in each of us must be nurtured"

Sarri will have to convince Chelsea's diamond Eden Hazard to stay at the club

"Eden Hazard is one of the top two or three European players and I am looking forward to having fun working with him in training and on match days. I hope Hazard will improve with me but it will be difficult considering he is already at such a high level."

Maurizio Sarri’s first game in charge of the West London outfit will be against Perth Glory in Australia.