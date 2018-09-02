Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Maurizio Sarri reveals what he has changed at Chelsea

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
News
5.74K   //    02 Sep 2018, 14:46 IST

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Maurizio Sarri explained and elaborated on what he did to bring the Sarri'ball' to Chelsea since taking over the reigns at Stamford Bridge. With four wins on the spin, the five-time league champions are level on points with leaders Liverpool and fans have started to see moments and periods of the 'Sarrismo.'

In case you didn't know...

Sarri replaced Antonio Conte as the head coach of the Blues earlier in the summer. He was appointed in order to bring expansive, attacking football to West London, since his Napoli side became one of the most feared teams in European football.

The heart of the matter

Initially, Sarri joked that his brand of football was picked up after a lot of 'lost matches' and wrong results. Speaking to Sky Sports after the victory against Bournemouth, the Italian said:

"They wanted to see my football here. Ball possession at very high speed of the ball. Not aerobic speed. Mental speed, first of all."

Sarri has always focused on a unique defensive style, along with the offensive strategies.

"Some players played for 10 years looking at the man so you have to change the way of thinking of this player," he continued. "I want to defend looking only at the ball."

Despite the 12 points Chelsea have collected from their first four matches, the 59-year-old is ready to face the downs.

"So far, so good I think," he said. "But I know that in the future I will have to face some difficulties, of course."

Speaking of Antonio Conte's system, he said that it is 'impossible' for him to play with a back three as it doesn't suit his plans.

Video

A brief explanation of the Sarri'ball'.

What's next?

Post the international break, Chelsea host Cardiff City at Stamford Bridge as they look to make it five wins out of five in the Premier League.

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
