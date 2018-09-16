Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Maurizio Sarri reveals why Chelsea aren't title contenders yet 

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
News
1.73K   //    16 Sep 2018, 14:28 IST

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Maurizio Sarri

What's the story?

Maurizio Sarri is delighted with his team's performances so far this season but insists they aren't title contenders yet. A 4-1 victory at Stamford Bridge over newcomers Cardiff City proved to be enough for Chelsea to go top of the table but the manager feels there's a lot of work to do.

In case you didn't know...

Since taking charge of the English giants, Sarri has infused his high-intensity footballing style in this Chelsea side, which has impressed many. He has shepherded them to five wins out of five in the league.

The heart of the matter

The Pensioners outclassed the Bluebirds with their quick passing and creative attacking finesse. Glimpses of the Sarri'ball' have been witnessed on a few occasions, but the Italian mastermind still feels his side are behind the level of Liverpool and Manchester City, who have started their campaigns with 15 and 13 points respectively.

When asked about how he felt about Chelsea's position in the ladder, he said, “I cannot change my mind for one match. At this moment Liverpool and Manchester City are another step than us. But I think we can improve. My target is to be the best team in England, but not in one month - at the moment, in my opinion, Liverpool and City are better than us.”
"I think in this moment we are very dangerous in the offensive phase but not so solid in the defensive phase. We need to improve, but we are able to and can do very quickly," he added.

Sarri's side have let in four goals in five games, but most of them have been conceded cheaply. The back line hasn't provided the most solid performances, owing to their man-marking issues and lapses in concentration. However, the defence is looking stronger by each game week.

What's next?

Sarri and co. travel to Greece to kick-start their Europa League season against PAOK. They will then go toe-to-toe with West Ham United next weekend at the London Stadium. Away from home, they would like to keep a clean sheet or two.

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
