Maurizio Sarri's acid test is yet to come

Sarriball is the new Chelsea Religion.

It's too early to talk about title challenges and domestic triumphs, but it's never too early to talk about what awaits a foreigner who looks to be rocking the tides with zero pressure.

On Saturday, Eden Hazard and Pedro Rodriguez helped Chelsea secure a 2-0 victory over Eddie Howie's Bournemouth. It was Sarri's sixteenth point from a possible sixteen, and his fourth victory in a row.

Pep Guardiola, Claudio Ranieri, Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Guus Hiddink, Craig Shakespear and Maurizio Sarri constitute an elite class of Premier League managers to have won their first four games in charge -both Mourinho and Ancelotti went on to win the league.

Sarri's fascinating brand of football and Chelsea's bright start, suggests the 59-year-old could follow in the footsteps of his predecessors.

But there are tests and hurdles ahead. The first is just as close as the air he breaths.

The blues have been pressing high and passing opponents into submission, but Sarri's methods aren't just about Joga Bonito. The Tuscan firmly believes the defensive phase of Chelsea's game - although still a work in progress - is as important as what they do with the ball in the opposite half.

Against Arsenal, Chelsea defended horribly and the consequences were grim. It gave us an idea of where the blues will suffer if Sarri's defensive theories fail to materialize.

However, his post-match reactions after the 3-2 defeat of Unai Emery's men is an indication that Maurizio Sarri - like most managers - abhors the idea of conceding via threats that could be contained professionally.

So far, the new look Chelsea have maintained a tempo that keeps them a step ahead of opponents - always keeping the ball, always creating more chances in the final third, and seldom self-destructing, but it is after the international break this month, that the acid test begins for Maurizio Sarri.

On resumption of club duties in a fortnight, Chelsea welcome newly promoted Cardiff before embarking on trips to the London Stadium, St Mary's and Turf Moor, where West Ham, Southampton and Burnley will be waiting to upset Sarri's blues, but sandwiched in-between, are two league fixtures whose outcome will define the Tuscan's first three months as Chelsea boss.

When CFC return from the neighbourhood trip to West Ham, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will be warming up for a September 29th clash at Stamford Bridge, just four days after both teams slug it out in the third round of the League Cup.

Dear Chelsea fans, you are going to be facing Liverpool twice in the space of one week. The thrilling prospect of Jorginho-Kante-Kovacic going against Keita-Fabinho-Henderson is as exciting as it gets, heavy metal football against Sarrismo, but deep down, we know that this is the period could make or mar Sarri's brilliant start.

Before lining up against Burnley in Yorkshire, Jose Mourinho will be taking the Red Devils on a non-academic excursion to his former abode. There's no doubt that Chelsea's defence will be stretched comprehensively against Liverpool, and there's absolutely no doubt Manchester United will arrive Stamford Bridge with the intent of exploiting any signs of weakness.

Chelsea lost ten league games last season. Two of those losses came as back-to-back defeats to Manchester City and Manchester United in late February/early March, but the knowledge that they did not lose at home to both Liverpool and Man United can be a source of inspiration for the blues.

Thus far, Jorginho has been outpassing entire teams and Eden Hazard has been unmerciful in the final third. These are living embodiments of the doctrine of Sarrismo, key players that will help shape Chelsea's fortunes under their new manager, but in the event that they return from the international break injured or heavily fatigued, it will be interesting to see how the Tuscan coach keeps the blue flag flying high in their absence.

Everton and Tottenham will be waiting in November, but let's not get ahead of ourselves.