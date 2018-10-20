Maurizio Sarri slams his players, admits his side isn't suited to long balls

Maurizio Sarri

What's The Story?

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri was absolutely furious with his players after their 2-2 draw against Manchester United in Saturday's early kick-off. He accused his players of not following the tactics and play one too many long passes. According to the Italian, the Blues have not drilled the way they went about their business after the 60th minute.

In Case You Didn't Know...

Having led through a header from Antonio Rudiger, Chelsea surrendered their lead to the visitors. Sarri's first defeat in the league looked certain but Ross Barkley restored parity in the 96th minute to prevent a Manchester United victory.

The Heart of The Matter

The Blues continued to apply pressure on Mourinho's men after Martial scored his and United's second of the afternoon and were rewarded with a late equalizer. Although they portrayed their never-say-die attitude and salvaged a point, the players failed to impress their coach.

Speaking after the match, he said:

"We have played our football very well for 60 minutes today but suddenly at 1-1 we stopped playing our football. We started to play another type of football with the long ball but we are not organised for this. I don’t want the long ball or the second ball. I want to play with short passes. Stop!"

Modestly accepting the opponent's approach and application, he continued:

"In this type of football United are better than us so I am really disappointed for the last 30 minutes. Ok we scored in the last minutes, it’s good for the confidence but I [as manager] have to look at something else. I have seen the match from the bench but now i will study. They have to play my football with character."

What's Next?

The late, late goal from Ross Barkley ensured Chelsea's unbeaten start to the season remained intact, but there were a few cracks that opened up in the second half, highlighting the team's weaknesses.

They host BATE Borisov in the Europa League and then travel to Burnley next weekend in the Premier League.