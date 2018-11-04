Maurizio Sarri urges 2 players to improve and adapt to his system

What's the story?

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has identified Danny Drinkwater and Victor Moses as two players who will have to improve their game and adapt to his philosophy and style of play in order to secure a future at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian mentioned that he was unsure if their footballing package suits what he desires to bring to the club and admitted that their situation is not ideal.

In case you didn't know...

The Blues saw a major transition in structure, shape and style upon Sarri's appointment in the summer. From the alteration in formation to the type of players, the 59-year-old changed the methodology at the club.

While the likes of Ross Barkley and David Luiz have benefited, Andreas Christensen, Victor Moses, Gary Cahill and Danny Drinkwater have been pushed down the pecking order and are now on the fringes of the first-team.

The heart of the matter

Eden Hazard, on one hand, is simply irreplaceable whereas Pedro and Willian face stiff competition for the right wing spot. Hence, the chances for Moses to break into the front three look slim. Neither can he find minutes on the pitch as a winger, nor can he as a full-back - due to the presence of both Cesar Azpilicueta and Davide Zappacosta.

Drinkwater's situation is arguably worse, as he is behind Ross Barkley, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic and Cesc Fabregas in the pecking order.

When asked if the pair have a secure future, Sarri said:

"I don't know; they have to improve, but the characteristics are a little bit different. The situation is that Drinkwater for me is not suitable for a midfield with two midfielders. I told him two months ago what I think."

"And Moses is more suitable for playing like a wing-back than like a winger or a full-back. If you look only at the Premier League, the situation is bad, you're right."

He continued:

"But we've used 26 players in all competitions this season. I have to look at all the competitions, because 90 minutes is 90 minutes. I think the rotation overall is good at the moment. Of course if you look to December, January, you'll need to change also for the Premier League, because there will be matches every three days."

What's next?

It doesn't seem likely for the duo to break into Sarri's team on a regular basis and thus, one could say their Chelsea careers are soon going to come to an end. Meanwhile, the Blues host Crystal Palace at home on Sunday as they aim to extend their unbeaten run this season.