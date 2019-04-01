'Mauro is ready and it's all down to the coach's decision'- Wanda Nara hits back at Inter boss

What's the story?

Mauro Icardi's wife and agent, Wanda Nara, has claimed that Icardi is fit and ready to feature for Inter but it all depends on the coach.

In case you didn't know...

Icardi has proven himself to be an asset for Inter since arriving at the club in 2013. The former Inter's captain has scored nine goals in the Serie A this campaign and 15 in all competitions.

However, the Argentine ace has not featured for Inter since he was stripped off the captain's armband in February amid uncertainty. Due to his talent, Icardi is being linked with European giants like Real Madrid as his marriage with Inter seems to be heading to a divorce.

Samir Handanovic was handed the captaincy last month but Icardi has endured a free-fall without Icardi. They suffered another 1-0 loss against Lazio and Inter boss Spalletti described the contract talks between the Argentine and the club as humiliating.

"It's obvious for everyone to see what happened. It's obvious," Spalletti told Sky Sports.

"The way he has behaved, he needs to stay away and others have to play."

"Negotiating with someone just to get him to pull on the Inter shirt. What, do I need to email 20 lawyers and ask them if I can call someone up?"

The heart of the matter

Wanda Nara was quick to fire back at Inter boss for his comments.

"Mauro is ready and it's all down to the coach's decision," she said on TV show Tiki Taka as quoted by AS.

"If Mauro came back, would he make the same choices? It depends on what choices... I don't know. It depends on how you see the situation.

"Mauro has not yet spoken: he only expects to play and is preparing for this. His [Spalletti's] words are not a step back. Mauro is used to hearing so many things around him, but then focuses on what needs to be done to help Inter on the field."

Mauro Icardi agent Wanda Nara fires back at Inter manager's comments #SerieA 🇮🇹 https://t.co/MNCqkrZjDX — AS English (@English_AS) April 1, 2019

What's next?

Inter has little to play for after they were knocked out from the Europa League. They will face Genoa next in the Serie A. It still remains to be seen whether Icardi features for his club or not.

